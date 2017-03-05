VETERANS' CORNER: Determine burial eligibility in advance of need

• EDITOR’S NOTE: Veterans’ Corner, a column to inform armed-forces veterans about services and benefits available to them, appears the first Sunday of each month.

Many individuals would like to know, in advance, whether they are eligible for burial in a Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery. To assist them, VA is launching an initiative, the “Pre-Need Eligibility Determination Program,” aimed at helping individuals with burial planning and making sure their wishes are known.

VA will upon request make pre-need determinations of eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery in advance of need. Having this information will help Veterans use the VA benefits they have earned, for their families and for themselves.

Once VA determines that individuals are eligible, those individuals will be entitled to the same benefits they would receive were a determination made at the time of need (time of death). These include any or all of the following, at no cost to the family.

Burial in any open VA national cemetery, including opening and closing of the grave, grave liner, perpetual care of the gravesite, Government-furnished upright headstone, flat marker or niche cover, burial flag and the Presidential Memorial Certificate.

ELIGIBILITY

The law provides eligibility for burial in a national cemetery to:

• Members of the armed forces

• Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements as applicable by law and who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable

• Members of the reserve components of the armed forces are also eligible, provided they

• Those who died while on active duty under certain circumstances, or while performing training duty

• Have 20 years of service creditable for retired pay

• Were called to active duty and served the full term of service

The veteran’s spouse, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are eligible for burial even if they predecease the veteran.

APPLYING

The VA encourages veterans and their spouses to apply for a pre-need burial eligibility determination. Authorized representatives can also apply on behalf of eligible claimants. To apply, submit VA form 40-10007, Application for Pre-Need Determination of eligibility for Burial in a VA National Cemetery; and proof of military service, such as a DD form 214, if available. If unable to locate proof of military service, apply anyway as VA will attempt to obtain military records necessary to make a determination.

Information should be submitted to the VA National Cemetery Scheduling Office by any of the following methods: Fax: 1-855-840-8299. email: Eligibility.PreNeed@va.gov, postal mail, NCSO, P.O. Box 510543, St. Louis, MO 63151.

Individuals do not need to request a pre-need burial determination to be eligible at the time of need. There is no obligation for those found eligible to be buried in a VA national cemetery.

More information, is available on the VA website at www.cem.va.gov/preneed.

This information is from the VA Fact Sheet, Office of Public Affairs, Washington, D.C.

If you have questions, call Brenda Stormer at (724) 465-3815.