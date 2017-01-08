Nick, a character in the movie “What Women Want,” becomes able to hear what women think. He becomes convinced he could use this to his advantage.

Do job seekers know what employers want? Are they able to put that knowledge to their advantage? What are employers’ priorities?

Communication skills — written and verbal skills — were at the top of many employer lists. Communication is important at every level of jobs — those that require college graduates and jobs requiring minimum skills.

An employer hiring scrap yard laborers put verbal communications high on his list because these laborers were the first people many customers would see.

Speaking skills are also important in the workplace. Your abilities will go unnoticed unless you are able to communicate your thoughts to others.

It was interesting that technical skills did not rank high on most of the lists.

It does not mean that the knowledge of transmission repair is unimportant, but that so-called soft skills are essential ingredients in making a good employee. To be sure, employers agree they want an employee they don’t have to train.

Along with communications skills, get-along abilities ranked high among employers. Among new workers who do not make probation, there were more let go because of their inability to get along than because they were inefficient.

Thus, get-along ability, personal skills and personality/disposition are high priorities for employers seeking to hire new employees. It becomes a priority to convince an employer that you have these qualities.

Being a team player goes along with being a people person. In a previous era, a good worker was one who did their job quickly without errors and didn’t hold up production. Employers now believe that the team approach gets more done than the same number working as individuals. There is also the expectation that an employee who is not a team player would take away from the overall productivity of the unit. The bad apple. A team player would be committed to the team goals, respectful of other team members, creative, willing to share ideas freely and a good listener.

Problem solvers are widely desired in the business world. They want someone who can solve problems quickly, creatively and cheaply. CEOs, landscape laborers and production machine operators are expected to solve everyday problems by themselves. Employers do not want to hear of a job delay because of a breakdown.

The problem for the job seeker becomes demonstrating these abilities from application to interview. A job seeker who completes an application neatly and accurately shows written communication skills. They show their efficiency by being prepared to complete the application by bringing a pen and a fact sheet. People skills are shown by how they treat the receptionist and other employees.

Demonstrate your verbal communication skills in the interview by talking enthusiastically without grammar errors and interviewing glitches such as “and ah.” This ability can be honed by conducting mock interviews.