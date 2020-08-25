As part of its expansion in the renewable and alternative energy generation sector, Generation Holdings LP has agreed to purchase the 110-megawatt Colver Power Project in Colver, Cambria County, and five related mine reclamation sites from interests associated with Northern Star Generation.
Colver Green Energy LLC, a generation company formed by the owners of Robindale Energy Services Inc. of Latrobe, will operate the facility, which generates enough electricity to power 130,000 homes in the PJM Interconnection. The transaction also includes completion of reclamation activities at five abandoned mines in Cambria County that were created from now-defunct coal and steel companies. Additional fuel will be sourced from Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties.
Colver Power went into service in 1995 and operated as a circulating fluidized bed (CFB) facility until it was shuttered in May. At full-load operation, this CFB process remediates more than 700,000 tons per year of waste material from local abandoned mine lands as fuel while capturing 95 percent to 99 percent of all emissions that would be created by the abandoned mine land sites burning in place. All of this is done in an environmentally sensitive manner with a multi-decade process that shows the environmental benefits to the region and to the state in both terms of air and water quality as well as mitigating public safety risks inherent to these sites, the company says.
Reopening this plant will bring back 70 full-time jobs related to operating the plant and supplying fuel and limestone. Colver Green Energy will be hiring a number of former employees as well as new operators, mechanics and electricians to fill vacancies to allow the plant to restart and continue reclamation activities in September.