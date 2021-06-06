Comcast announced Wednesday that it now offers the fastest internet speeds over WiFi across additional areas of Indiana County, as it has invested to introduce Gigabit service to residential and business customers in 12 additional communities.
These include the boroughs of Marion Center, Glen Campbell and Armagh and the townships of East Wheatfield, West Wheatfield, Buffington, Rayne, Cherryhill, Montgomery, Green, Pine and Banks.
Customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of advanced WiFi technology that is capable of delivering WiFi speeds faster than a Gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes.
“We are hyper-focused on investing in our network and advancing our internet product with new innovation,” said Greg Wells, vice president of marketing for Comcast’s Keystone Region, which serves Indiana County and western Pennsylvania. “Customers in these areas of Indiana County can enjoy faster speeds, state-of-the art gateways with WiFi 6 technology, wall-to-wall WiFi coverage, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection.”
Said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, “I am happy to see these much-needed upgrades coming to more rural areas and I applaud Comcast’s efforts to help these service areas. These additional internet speed options are vital to my constituents and I hope more of this occurs across Indiana County and the Commonwealth.”
“The Indiana County Commissioners are excited to hear that Comcast is introducing the fastest internet speeds to additional parts of Indiana County,” said Indiana County Commissioner R. Michael Keith. “The board of commissioners has committed to provide broadband to the residents, and we are fortunate to partner with Comcast to help provide this service.”
Comcast’s Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes.
Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $15 billion to strengthening and expanding its network — including building more than 39,000 new route miles of fiber.
Every 2.5 years the company adds as much capacity to the network as was added in all the previous years combined.