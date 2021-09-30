The pandemic and quarantine has allowed many people to discover new hobbies or interests.
Comedian Bill Engvall’s wife, Gail, is no different.
“During COVID I discovered that my wife is addicted to Bed, Bath and Beyond,” Engvall said. “At one point she said to me, ‘we have to go buy guest towels,’ and I said to her, ‘why do we need to do that? They’re guests, they’re not going to know if they’re our normal towels or not.’”
Family life anecdotes such as this, as well as Engvall’s ever-popular “here’s your sign” jokes are on deck for audience members at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Friday at 8 p.m. when Engvall brings his “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” tour to Indiana.
“There’s going to be a mixture of new material and classic bits,” Engvall said of his upcoming show. “I want to give people a taste of everything.”
Engvall, a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, has been in the business of comedy for over 40 years. Known for his solo career, as well as his appearances with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Engvall has also appeared on television shows such as “Last Man Standing” and the 17th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he was a fan favorite who made it to the finals. With all of these appearances and more, this tour will be Engvall’s last. After over 40 years in the business, he has decided to wrap up his stand-up performances.
“I’ve been fortunate in this business,” he said. “I really caught the brass ring. I’ve done TV, books, movies, and there comes a time in life when you know it’s time to quit. I’ve always said that I want to go on my own terms and I haven’t regretted it for one minute.”
Life on the road for any performer is demanding. Engvall said that while audiences may see a performer on stage for 90 minutes and everything looks wonderful, what they don’t see is the other 22 hours spent in hotels or traveling, waiting for the next show.
“I’ve missed some stuff at home,” he continued. “I’m really looking forward to finding out what a weekend is. I’ve got plans to spend some time gardening, fishing, camping and getting my granddad fix now that I’ve got grandkids. It’ll be great to spend time with them and I’m looking forward to it. For the longest time all of our trips were planned around touring, and now we can just spend time together.”
Even with less time spent on the road, Engvall still has other projects to work on.
He’s currently the host of “Blue Collar Auction” on Peacock’s Circle TV, a country-themed music and lifestyle network.
The show features Engvall as “head auctioneer, engaging viewers in competition as various items are sold to the highest bidder.” Items that are sold include collectors items, celebrity memorabilia and automobiles.
“It’s a really fun show for the whole family,” Engvall said. “People will bring items in to sell and it goes to the highest bidder. On shows like ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ they always tell you what the item is worth, but I always ask ‘okay, but what did it sell for?’ because that’s the real worth. I could say that tickets to my show are valued at $50,000, but if people are only willing to pay $20, then that’s what they’re actually worth,” he said with a laugh.
Engvall said he’s interested in looking into more TV or movie roles or getting back into making a podcast again. His podcast “My 2 Cents” with PodcastOne offered his “funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about everything.”
“I’ve got that on the backburner for now,” he said. “But it’s something I look forward to getting into again. It’s a really full-time job, though. You can’t really dabble in podcasts and I like things to be well done, I won’t put something out if it’s not really good. I’ve got lots of little items in the fire to keep me going.”
After his show in Indiana on Friday, Engvall’s next stop will be in Asheville, N.C., on Saturday, a fast turnover for a lot of miles to cover.
“You can definitely see how much work it is,” Engvall said.
Engvall took a moment to thank those planning to come to his show in Indiana or anywhere.
“Everyone that comes to the shows are always great. I’ve been so lucky to have great fans who have supported me for this long and I really hope that everyone can come out to the KCAC and have a good time since it’ll be the last time I’m there.”
“Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the KCAC. Tickets are available at kovalchickcomplex.com, at the KCAC box office, or by calling (724) 357-5211.