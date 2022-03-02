Nearly 240 people enjoyed an evening of comedy on Saturday at Chestnut Ridge in Burrell Township to celebrate the end of the winter doldrums and get together to visit with old friends and to meet new friends. Dan Wilbur, above, performed with headliner Moody McCarthy. The night was sponsored by Friends of the Blairsville Communities, a nonprofit, volunteer organization that works on projects and programs in Blairsville, including the annual Knotweed Festival and Light Up Night.
