Good Morning Breakfast to be held
The Homer City American Legion unit auxiliary 493 will hold a good morning breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the legion, 79 Mullen Ave.
Fundraiser set
AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581 will hold a fundraising event Tuesday at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, to bolster its treasury. In order to participate, you need to present your “cash cow card” before ordering your meal.
Both dine-in and takeout meals qualify. Meals purchased with a gift card do not qualify for the fundraiser.
The event is all day during normal hours of operation; however the chapter plans to meet between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a luncheon at a designated area for the AARP gathering. Anyone that needs a “cash cow card” should contact Don George in advance at (724) 479-3953. Last June the fundraiser netted $100.
Blood drives scheduled
The American Red Cross will host several upcoming blood drives. Dates and locations include:
To schedule an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org.
