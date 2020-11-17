The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking public feedback regarding proposed changes to the Crooked Creek Lake Master Plan based on public input collected in November 2019.
The master plan update will affect the management and use of natural resources and recreational activities at the lake for the next 25 years.
A comment period for that master plan update is open until Dec. 4. The public can review and comment on the revisions and associated environmental assessment documents at the https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil website, or at either the Crooked Creek Lake Resource Manager’s Office, 114 Park Main Road, Ford City, PA 16226, or the Ford City Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.
Comments also may be submitted by email to Heather.L.Wood@usace.army.mil or mailed to Crooked Creek Lake, 114 Park Main Road, Ford City, PA 16226-8815.