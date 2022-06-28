Indiana Borough recently completed a tree inventory project to gather accurate information on the health and diversity of the tree community.
Tree inventories focus on attributes of individual trees, providing information such as how many street trees there are in the community, what their species is and their condition.
For the Indiana Borough Shade Tree Commission to have a better understanding of the community needs and how to implement a management plan based on those needs, an inventory was completed by Planet Geo in early May, during which more than 1,400 trees were inspected. More than 60 different species of trees were identified, along with the health condition of each individual tree.
This information is needed to prioritize tree maintenance needs, provide a basis for the implementation of a management plan and to plan for the community’s future.
Greener communities encourage social bonding between neighbors, keep air cleaner and help provide shade during the summer. For more information or are interested in planting a tree at home, contact the Indiana Borough Office at (724) 465-6691.