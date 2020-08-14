The Indiana County Planning Commission is suggesting “a robust public participation process that includes all key stakeholders and community members alike in order to reach a public consensus” regarding the White’s Woods issue in White Township.
It also urged the township to draw upon conservation measures as outlined in the ICPC’s Indiana County Comprehensive Plan.
“We do trust that White Township has thoroughly consulted with professionals and are intent on utilizing qualified professional services to achieve the desired outcomes for all township owned properties,” ICPC stated in a July 24 letter submitted as part of the township’s request for comments regarding a draft stewardship plan.
“We understand there are technical aspects to forest and park management that a professional with a certain expertise and skill set must utilize to successfully achieve positive outcomes with respect to the overall condition and health of any forest or park,” county planners wrote.
The plan that was posted on the township website is a 100-page draft of a five-year blueprint for woodlot management for all township properties, including the nearly 250-acre White’s Woods Nature Center. Township Manager Milt Lady termed the plan “a collaborative effort” between township officials and consultant Millstone Land Management LLC.
The county’s letter summed up its planning commission’s understanding of the situation in White Township.
For instance, the commission wrote, “We understand that several biologists and foresters evaluated White’s Woods Nature Center and provided the board of supervisors with their professional and science-based opinions.”
The ICPC said it understood that discussions were ongoing “and that no determination on specific actions or timelines has been formally made by the White Township supervisors.” It summed up questions “posed regarding the proposed work … by members of the public, some of whom were speaking as credentialed professionals or experts, as well as Indiana Borough Council, and others.”
It also took note of the online survey by Friends of White’s Woods with 229 completed responses. FWW President Sara King said Wednesday that “98 percent (of respondents) wish to leave White’s Woods as a natural area.”
The township solicited comments about that plan through July 29.
County planners wrote that they mean “no disrespect to the township,” but instead a desire “to share our guidance and feedback from a planning standpoint as the Indiana County Planning Commission.”
That included some points taken from the Indiana County Comprehensive Plan:
• “6. RESTORE AND ENHANCE THE ENVIRONMENT. Maintain and expand our land, air and water protection and conservation programs. Conserve and restore environmentally sensitive lands and natural areas for ecological health, biodiversity and wildlife habitat. Promote development that respects and enhances the state’s natural lands and resources.”
• “7. ENHANCE RECREATIONAL AND HERITAGE RESOURCES. Maintain and improve recreational and heritage assets and infrastructure throughout the commonwealth, including parks and forests, greenways and trails, heritage parks, historic sites and resources, fishing and boating areas and game lands offering recreational and cultural opportunities to Pennsylvanians and visitors.”
• “10. BE FAIR. Support equitable sharing of the benefits and burdens of development. Provide technical and strategic support for inclusive community planning to ensure social, economic, and environmental goals are met. Ensure that in applying the principles and criteria, fair consideration is given to rural projects that may have less existing infrastructure, workforce, and jobs than urban and suburban areas, but that offer sustainable development benefits to a defined rural community.”
Planning commission officials also pointed to “community development objectives” in that comprehensive plan, to “protect watersheds and the environment, with recommendations to implement storm water management practices, protect drinking water resources, continue efforts to reduce acid mine drainage, manage forest resources, expand floodplain regulations to protect vegetation along stream banks, and to prioritize the purchase of lands, easements, or rights-of-way for recreation and conservation.”
Another objective in the county plan aims to “ensure the preservation of natural resources, with an emphasis on protecting the county’s unique ecological assets identified in the Indiana County Natural Heritage Inventory, promoting the use of alternative energy, and encouraging sustainable development patterns.”
The letter also quoted purposes stated in the Indiana County Open Space, Greenways and Trails Plan, to conserve important natural resources; celebrate cultural heritage; bolster economic development; promote healthy lifestyles; expand recreational opportunities; increase non-motorized mobility; increase awareness of recreation and environment; and optimize use of land in the county.
“Thank you for your thoughtful consideration of our input,” the county planners concluded. “White Township is a key partner for the county and we would like to continue to work together to accomplish our individual and overlapping and similar goals of improving the quality of life for residents here in Indiana County.”
It was signed and “respectfully submitted” by ICPC Chair Laurie LaFontaine, with copies also sent to Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron Stauffer Jr., Assistant Director LuAnn Zak, Deputy Director for Planning Josh Krug, and Senior Land Use Planner Molly Sarver.
At Wednesday’s county planning commission meeting, it was reported that White Township had not responded to the ICPC letter.