For a third time this summer, Indiana County officials have directed more cash from the county’s share of CARES Act pandemic response and recovery funds toward the expansion of communication into rural communities.
This time, almost $250,000 will be added to the ongoing emergency radio system upgrade project, an initiative first begun in 2011 in contracts between the county and Freeport-based internet and telecommunications company Salsgiver Telecom Inc.
The project started early last decade with installation of 88 miles of fiber optic line through several communities as the backbone of the county’s modernized public safety radio network.
Although designed mainly for police, fire and ambulance services along with off-site county facilities such as the jail and airport, the network was built with capacity for commercial applications.
Capitalizing on the chance to extend broadband internet access to outlying areas that have little or no high-speed service, the county board of commissioners approved construction of 3.7 miles of additional fiber optic line from an Indiana County 911 radio tower site near Clymer along Route 403 in Cherryhill Township, past Manor Road to Route 553, then to Pine Tree Road.
That extension, at a cost of $78,419 would bring fiber grade service to the Penns Manor School District complex at Kenwood, serve a small number of homes and connect to a Wi-Fi tower site, according to Director Thomas Stutzman of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The package of contract change orders approved Wednesday includes seven new Wi-Fi service installations, each at a cost of $23,000.
The Wi-Fi Penns Manor site along Route 553 could be piggybacked on a tower site offered by Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 for the installation, Stutzman said.
The others:
The Wi-Fi Buffington installation is planned along Cameron’s Road at Route 403 in Buffington Township; the Wi-Fi Clymer Road Extension site is targeted for the intersection of Airport Road and Allen Bridge Road in Cherryhill Township; the Wi-Fi Northern County Cross Path includes four installations on Whitesell Road off Route 85 in South Mahoning Township, on Johnston Road between Steele and Lee roads in East Mahoning Township, on Deckers Point Road near Lowman Road in East Mahoning Township and another site near Mumau and Donahey roads in Grant Township.
The contract change approved this week totals $239,419. It brings the total of CARES Act funded fiber extension to almost 80 miles at a total of $1.67 million.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Supported a plan by Highridge Water Authority to refinance $6.54 million of debt at lower interest rates.
Highridge Executive Director George Sulkosky said the authority expects to consolidate its past bonds, taken at rates from 2.4 percent to 3 percent, to a single bond at a rate closer to 1.85 percent.
To help the authority in the refinance efforts, the commissioners proposed an ordinance that guarantees the county’s backing of the Highridge debt.
• Issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 6 through 12 as Suicide Prevention Week in Indiana County. Lisa Spencer, director of Indiana County Department of Human Services, said the annual Walk For A Wonderful Life, a fundraising and awareness project of the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County, will be held in virtual form from Sept. 1 to 30.
The task force in recent years has trained more than 1,300 people in the “QPR” technique — Question, Persuade and Refer — to intervene and help people considering suicide, Spencer said.
The task force provides information and accepts registration and pledges for the walk online at www.stf32.com.
• Authorized Detective Brad Shields of the district attorney’s office to file an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a grant of $20,040.
The money would be divided among local law enforcement agencies to step up efforts against impaired and aggressive driving, to protect pedestrians and to promote use of seat belts.
“It’s free money for the police departments,” Shields said.
The Police Traffic Services grant is awarded every two years. The county would accept $10,020 each year and provide assistance of $16.486 to Indiana Borough police, $2,578 to Blairsville Borough police, $397 to Homer City Borough police and $578 to Cherry Tree Borough police over the next two years, Shields said.
• Approved a series of contracts between the county and Huckestein Mechanical Services Inc. to provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning service improvements for the courts at a cost of $239,000; with Kohler for an upgraded emergency power generator to serve the information technology server center in the courthouse for $116,000; and with Eastern Door Controls Inc. to modify some doors and replace some others with automatic door opening equipment in the courthouse and annexes at 801 and 829 Water St. for $50,000.
County Facilities Director Michael Yanity said the county’s CARES Act grant would pay for the projects.