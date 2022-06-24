In the latest package of proposals from the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners tackled a change order for the Indiana County Education and Technology Center project, a stormwater partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an architectural contract for the Indiana County Food Bank Rehabilitation Project, and Community Development Block Grant cooperation agreements between the county, Indiana Borough and Center Township.
The cooperation agreements approved Wednesday allow the county to submit 2022 CDBG and CDBG Entitlement applications on behalf of the two municipalities, which qualify on several levels including population and poverty status.
While White Township also has more than the 4,000 population, which would be the minimum for such cooperation, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development it is not on the Urban Development Action Grant Program list of distressed communities.
That list as first issued in 1987 also included Burrell and Green townships, both of which fell below 4,000 in federal decennial counts conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census in 2000 (Green) and 2020 (Burrell).
Assorted plan documents also were approved in connection with the Indiana and Center applications, all of which are on file for public review at the ICOPD in the courthouse annex along Water Street in Indiana.
In related matters, at the ICOPD’s request Lisa Spencer, executive director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services, was designated as the county’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator; Robin Maryai, county chief clerk, was designated as the county’s Section 504 coordinator; David A. Morrow is designated as labor standards officer, and ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak is designated as environmental review officer.
The change order for the ICETC project involves a decrease of $150,923.40 in the contract with Cavcon Construction Co. of Greensburg because of the Savings Sharing Deduct as part of the Gross Maximum Price contract agreement. It is the 16th change order, and brings the Cavcon contract to $6,482,276.26.
The stormwater partnership agreement with the USACE will complete the second phase of the Indiana County Stormwater Management Plan, at an estimated total project cost of $426,000.
“Half of those costs are to be covered by the work of the USACE,” county Deputy Director of Planning Josh Krug said. “They are to work on stormwater modeling and other technical project elements outlined in the scope of work.”
The other half of the scope and required match will come from a combination of a competitively selected project consultant being funded through $80,675 in county-allocated funds, $50,000 from the Redevelopment Authority of Indiana County, and ICOPD in-kind staff contributions totaling $82,325.
“Collectively,” Krug said, “the consultant and (ICOPD) staff will be responsible for overall project development and management, (Geographic Information System) mapping, plan report preparation, model ordinance and enforcement preparation, and other tasks as outlined in the scope of work.”
Also at ICOPD’s request, a $97,093 architectural contract was approved with Stiffler McGraw Engineers of Indiana for the design and inspection of the new Indiana County Food Bank site at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township, as the county commissioners act “on behalf of” Indiana County Community Action Program.
Also this week, the commissioners approved two technology contracts, with 2Krew Security & Surveillance for Indiana County Jail, and with Link Computer Corp.