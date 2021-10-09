Indiana County commissioners are attempting to clear up a problem notifying residents about the upcoming elections.
“A mailing went out early regarding elections that had an error in wording which was ‘must be postmarked by’ and it was not correct,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said Friday afternoon in an email to local news organizations.
“In an intent to correct what we thought might be confusing we sent a postcard that many have received in the past day or two,” Gorman continued, writing on her behalf as well as colleagues R. Michael Keith and Sherene Hess, “and we are getting calls saying that it is confusing because it has the word ‘physically’ in it.”
That’s as in, “the ballot must physically,” Gorman said, and it is confusing people about the ability to mail in their ballots.
Put simply, one finds on the county’s indianacountypa.gov website a reference to “what you need to know,” including the fact that “completed ballots can be returned to (the) Voter Registration Office (in the Indiana County Court House along Philadelphia Street) through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the Court House between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The exception is Election Day itself, Nov. 2, when the Court House will be open until 8 p.m., the time polls close across the county and state.
In any case, ballots will not be accepted after 8 p.m. Nov. 2, even it it is postmarked as such.
Some points the commissioners are stressing:
• If you have returned your voted ballot to the County Elections Office by mail or drop-off, you do not need to do anything further.
• When you place it in the mail or drop it off at the county’s secure drop box in the courthouse lobby, it will be routed to the voters registration office at the courthouse, where staff will review it for signature and date and then scan your voter barcode to the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors database.
• Your ballot will be stored in a secure vault until 8 p.m. Election Day, at which time all ballots are transported to one of the courtrooms and counted on secure ballot counting equipment.
- You may verify the receipt of your ballot by calling the Registration office at (724) 465-3852 or via online at https://www.pavoterser vices.pa.gov/Pages/Ballot Tracking.aspx
Beside all that, on the front page of its website, the county also has made links there to the Voter Registration and Elections that are red in color and can e asily be clicked on to take people directly to those pages for any additional information.
“Also,” Gorman said, “for additional and even more specific details regarding anyone who may have returned their ballot already (and so forth), I believe we are trying to cover any question someone poses to us or we can think up that they may ask to provide a helpful and accurate answer.”
She conceded: “Sometimes the efforts lead to over compensation and wind up making words used more confusing rather than helpful,” and she’s asking the public to “be patient at a time when it seems there is no room in anyone’s life to be that anymore.
“I understand people are frustrated and tired and the days bring their own frustrations that do not need compounded by confusion,” Gorman wrote.
“We are doing the best we can with limited staff and the times we are in just like every other sector of service is trying to do in the time we are living.”