Indiana County officials have earmarked almost $294,000 of federal community development funds toward the extension of public water service to homes along Metz Road in White Township.
The county board of commissioners designated the project for a share of CDBG money in what officials called the second of a three-phase plan for relieving the growing shortage of well water in the Metz Road and Ferguson Road areas.
The creative funding and construction arrangement has been designed within financial constraints, said county planner LuAnn Zak.
The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development made the project a priority for discretionary funding awarded to the county for use in areas that are not already entitled to CDBG funds. Only Indiana, Center Township and Burrell Township automatically receive local shares of community improvement money.
In the first phase, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Bureau of Abandoned Mines has arranged for extension of existing municipal water service along Route 954 to Metz Road, Zak said.
The next phase, to be administered by the county and funded by CDBG, calls for running water pipelines from 954 to the Metz Road “T” intersection with Ferguson Road, she said. The grant would defray the estimated $400,000 cost of construction alone.
The final phase, to be financed by the Homer City-based Central Indiana County Water Authority, is designed for extension of water service along Ferguson Road to tie in with existing CICWA lines and to add service to 10 more households on Metz Road.
Zak said local residents have appealed to the county for years for help to replace their dwindling natural water sources, and now people of neighboring areas are asking to be included.
“Cherryhill Township supervisors have contacted me in the last week in support of the project and asking that consideration be given in the future to continue the waterline extension to their residents along Metz Road,” Zak said. “Most of the residents out there are experiencing a total loss of water. And they are having difficulties just with their day-to-day living. So it’s extremely important that we work on this project and we’re committed to doing that.”
Commissioner Robin Gorman agreed with the need for the project.
“We have had so many calls from so many citizens, and it breaks my heart to hear that,” Gorman said. “That’s a huge mental tax on a person, every single day.”
“Most people turn on the tap and they didn’t even think twice about where that comes from … so we know you can’t take it for granted,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said. “A lot of thank-yous are due to many partners in this situation.”
In other business, the commissioners announced changes to two polling places for the Nov. 3 general election.
Clymer residents will vote at the fire station along Sherman Street rather than the borough office on Sixth Street.
Residents in Blairsville’s Third Ward will cast ballots at the gym in the Blairsville Community Center instead of Morewood Towers.
Registered voters in those precincts will be alerted by post card of the changes, Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said.
All voters have the option to vote by mail. As of noon Wednesday, Maryai said 11,429 voters had requested mail-in or absentee ballots, including those who checked a box on the mail-in ballot request forms that they filed in advance of the spring primary.
The deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27. They are due in the courthouse by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (Election Day) but may be counted if they are postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and delivered by the post office by Nov. 6.
The last day for voters to register or file a change of address is Monday.