The Indiana County Board of Commissioners could vote Dec. 16 to approve the movement of $152,500 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding from one storm sewer project to another in Indiana Borough.
After that, paperwork would be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for approval of what now would be a $632,500 package of CDBG funds for the South 15th Street project, county Office of Planning and Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said after a virtual public hearing Tuesday morning.
The $152,500 was designated in 2016 and 2017 for the borough’s First Street Retention Pond Improvements Project, with $66,000 from the 2016 CDBG contract and $86,500 from 2017 CDBG contract funds.
Borough officials said a flow monitoring study on the upper portion of Marsh Run determined that the CDBG money could be better spent on South 15th Street storm sewers rather than a continued First Street project.
Zak said the money from 2016 and 2017 would be added to $480,000 already budgeted for South 15th Street.
The county planning official said $152,000 would come from 2018 CDBG funding, $166,000 from 2019 and $162,000 from the borough’s 2020 federal block grant allocation.
The hearing was an opportunity for public comment about reallocating the funds, but only five people were tuned in to the Zoom forum, Zak, Indiana Council President Peter Broad, borough Manager C. Michael Foote, borough zoning and planning staffer Nick Zimny-Shea and an Indiana Gazette reporter.
Zak said money already was available for a first phase of the South 15th Street work, but the additional money would allow the borough to move forward with design work and the bidding for an entire project.