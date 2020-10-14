BLACK LICK — In a fact-finding mission to learn why the proposed construction of a pedestrian bridge over Route 22 has generated so much excitement in the Burrell Township area, the Indiana County commissioners may have learned more from what was not said rather than what was said Tuesday at the first of a pair of scheduled public hearings.
In an unusual twist to the town hall meeting concept, the hearings had been set up to separate the contrasting views — the proponents from the opponents — to allow the commissioners, especially first-term Chairman Michael Keith and Robin Gorman, to learn the history and sentiment surrounding the project.
Round One, the session advertised for project supporters, drew nine people to the Black Lick fire station, including the Burrell Township supervisors and the board secretary; Keith and Gorman; Executive Director Byron Stauffer of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development; and two township residents who remained silent on the merits of the bridge plan.
The rule on the agenda for speakers to hold comments to five minutes at most, as a way to maintain order, wasn’t needed. The meeting evolved into a broad roundtable talk on matters ranging from the fate of area coal-fired power plants under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to Route 22 highway safety, to the expansion of broadband internet access in rural Indiana County, to the popular submarine sandwich fundraising sales held by the Black Lick fire company.
Talk was focused on the bridge, proposed as an exclusive route for hiking and biking enthusiasts to connect the regional Hoodlebug, Ghost Town and West Penn trails and a proposed trail to downtown Blairsville, at the outset but for only as long as Commissioners Keith and Gorman made clear their neutral and open-minded positions on the plan. Stauffer relayed regrets from members of the Indiana County Parks and Trails board, who said they opted out of attending because of coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Stauffer clarified his role in the funding and planning component aspects of the plan, between the people and agencies that came up with the idea and the Parks and Trails Department that would be responsible for the bridge.
Support and advocacy for the bridge began almost a decade ago, Stauffer said, and the design and permitting stages have long been in the works.
The township supervisors have publicly opposed the bridge since at least 2015, when they protested its possible costs (now estimated at about $3 million) and disagreed with promoters’ claims that it truly would link the rail-trails that cross into the township.
Stauffer said project planners have relied on community outreach to bring the bridge to fruition.
“They said build a bridge,” Stauffer said. “But it was the community. It was not (Parks Department Director) Ed Patterson saying ‘let’s take over the world.’”
Keith and Gorman said they grew aware of the project during their campaign for election as commissioners last year. The plan and the contention had been underway for years, and the last courthouse administration had asked for court intervention to gain township permission to construct the bridge.
The commissioners withdrew the county’s appeal of the township denial and have taken a step back to get a big-picture understanding, Keith and Gorman said Tuesday.
“At this point we’re just reaching out to the public,” Keith said. “We want to hear both sides. We want to hear from people who are for the bridge and people who are against the bridge. They should have their voice heard. They have the right to do that, and we want to share that, to listen to them, and that’s what we’re here for.”
Gorman and Keith maintained their on-the-fence view of the plan as they left the meeting.
A second hearing designed to welcome comment from those opposing the proposed Route 22 pedestrian bridge is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the volunteer fire station social hall on Main Street in Black Lick.