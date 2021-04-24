The county’s top administrators sat down Thursday with online viewers for a chat about how the county is doing.
The second such “State of the County” program centered on the pandemic, for one: side effects of the lockdowns and prevention efforts, the vaccination campaign, and the piles of money the government is shipping in to fix economic troubles. The county commissioners answered questions about local workforce development programs, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and, in grim terms, RGGI, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The alliance of states in an air cleanup plan centered on eliminating fossil fuel pollution, called “Reggie,” has sparked political divide between people advocating other power generating techniques and people lamenting the employment and economic harm from eliminating coal-fires power production.
Commissioner Robin Gorman took no prisoners in explaining where the county sits.
“Just because we are fighting back for fossil fuels does not mean we are against where the future needs to go with alternative energies,” Gorman said. “Huge energy companies know the future and have begun diversification. They’ve tried to clean, they’ve tried to capture the carbons in a responsible way. It’s the by product that everyone is concerned about.
“The seriousness about ‘Reggie’ is that this causes a time frame that could have expanded out … but instead of doing this over perhaps 10 years and working our way out of this, it takes that time frame and makes it about one year.
“When you contract a time frame, it means you don’t trickle out jobs over time to allow yourself to find other work or replace those jobs, “ Gorman said. “It means you’re out, go figure it out, so sorry. Goodbye.”
Saving the power plants forever isn’t a goal. Saving them for a few years is.
“Indiana gets hit harder than any other county in the entire state,” Gorman said. A recent announcement of 43 layoffs at Homer City Electric Generating Station isn’t directly blamed on RGGI, she said, “but here’s the underlying silent message that nobody understands: Because ‘Reggie’ has been on the horizon for years, and because companies powered by fossil fuels know what’s coming, the uncertainty in the market makes them not reinvest in the company.”
The power plant’s lack of periodic shutdowns for maintenance or upgrades signals that the companies plan to close the plants, she said.
“Here’s the severity folks: you’re talking about a tax base of millions … its going to cause closures of school districts, its going to force consolidation, its going to force people out of our county to find other work and jobs,” Gorman said. “Its going to be absolutely devastating. I hate to talk about this issue although I know I have to, we have to make the public aware.
“It is so gloom and doom. This is real. This is real gloom and doom, folks. This means hundreds of thousands of tax base ripped away from our county. Services will decrease. Jobs will be lost. Quality of service will be lost.”
Chairman Michael Keith compared the potential idling of power plants with the closing of the Greenwich Collieries coal mines in northern Indiana County in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which had an economic impact from which communities still have not recovered.
Keith repeated the oft-cited frustration experienced locally from residents, to municipal leaders, to state legislators and the commissioners: Gov. Tom Wolf still has not answered requests to meet and talk about the impact RGGI would have on Indiana County.
On the coronavirus questions, the commissioners said they were as curious as the viewers.
Millions of dollars is coming into the county through various pipelines.
A well promoted $5.5 million grant is earmarked for jobless people and apartment dwellers the pay their current and past due rent and utility bills.
As much a puzzle for the commissioners is a $16.3 million allocation from the American Rescue Plans, Gorman said.
“It’s unprecedented in my lifetime that we have seen specific allocations to the county … but also to boroughs and township,” Gorman said.
The government hasn’t provided solid guidance on how the county should use the money, Gorman said, but in preparation for that day, the commissioners plan to poll the leaders of the boroughs and townships and actively seek county residents’ ideas on the most pressing needs on the ground. “As soon as we get it (instructions), we will make sure our residents know,” Gorman said. “What happens then is we do need to hear from our public … feedback from our citizens on how they think these dollars should be allocated.”
“The public can expect us to advocate to our federal legislative team to accelerate the bureaucracies that go along with this kind of deployment of money,” Hess said. “We want people to know we are listening to them.”
“Our phones are on, our doors are open … we want to hear from you,” Gorman said.
Daily statistics from the state Department of Health show the percentage of county residents who have had partial or full vaccines has been barely half the percentage of residents statewide.
“Why?” Chamber President Mark Hilliard asked.
Resistance to the vaccine isn’t a small reason, Hess said.
“I do think that vaccine hesitation is a real thing,” she said. “We want to encourage everyone to get their vaccinations.”
Hess acknowledged what the stats have suggested: the vaccine product shipped to Indiana County dispensers have often been taken outside the county for community based mass-vaccination programs. Congregate-care facilities ranging from the jails to the nursing homes “seem to be avoiding outbreaks,” Hess said. “But the positivity rate is going on, so we know the virus still is in our community.”
“We are on the move to fully vaccinate our community and that includes in-home vaccinations,” Gorman said.
Hess told Hilliard that the emotional toll of the pandemic has become clear over the months with reports of growing numbers of domestic strife and drug abuse — including family-based abuse cases that didn’t come to light during the months that Indiana County Children & Youth Services counselors couldn’t make home visits.
“It wasn’t a comfort to know that reported calls had decreased in the building. We knew that mandated reporters were unable to make those contacts,” Hess said. “Now that things are returning to some semblance of normalcy, in the numbers … they are getting back to job of investigating child abuse and negligence reports.”
With increases in anxiety, depression, isolation and mental health problems, drug abuse cases rose, too, she said. Like a similar program held July 1, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce organized and promoted the commissioners online appearance. Hilliard quizzed the board on questions sent in by viewers before and during the program.
One was easy.
Polled for their sentiments on the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District’s impending vote on closing Saltsburg Junior-Senior High School, the commissioners called it a local issue outside their power and authority.
Only Gorman went further, flashing back to her school days and hour-long bus rides before and after classes.
“I spent an hour and 15 minutes on a school bus ride to school every day, and I’ll tell you, I lost interest in school altogether by the time I got there,” she said. “It is not good practice.”
Hilliard asked about internet access for people in outlying areas.
Keith said the pandemic amplified the need for reliable internet access in rural areas to help students log on for virtual classes and wage-earners to work from home. A COVID grant funded $2.3 million project to extend internet access to many country roads in 2020 will continue this year, Keith pledged, but he cautioned that limits on available money would make 100-percent penetration impossible.
Who will get it? Those county residents who answered surveys to express need would be considered.
“This will not reach everybody. This takes a lot of money,” Keith said. “REA has done surveys in the past … and we’re talking a lot of millions of dollars. We will continue with it and hopefully someday all our residents will be a part of it.”