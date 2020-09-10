A burgeoning stockpile of personal protective equipment earmarked for emergency responders throughout Indiana County will get a new home — a grant-funded warehouse to be constructed in Center Township at a cost of $230,940 under auspices of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The county board of commissioners Wednesday approved the erection of a 50-by-80-foot storage facility on the grounds of Indiana County Public Safety Academy, the 35-acre first-responder training center along Fire Academy Road near Tide.
Money allocated to the county through the federal CARES Act would pay for it.
The “COVID warehouse,” according to ICEMA Executive Director Thomas Stutzman, “would be in addition to current space leased by the county and would be for exclusive use of the county for storage of equipment and PPE that is required for our continued response to COVID.”
Stutzman said ICEMA has coordinated distribution of protective gear to 42 agencies throughout the county.
The county and the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have extended their arrangement for the use of Toretti Auditorium for the screening of prospective jurors for trials in the county court.
The Indiana County board of commissioners Wednesday approved an extension of an agreement between the county court system and KCAC for use of the 630-seat hall for jury selection through the end of the year.
The sports and conference center had indefinitely suspended all scheduled events early during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and was rendered dark for the year when the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled all sports activity until Jan 1.
But the KCAC agreed to open its doors for jury selection, District Attorney Robert Manzi told the commissioners in July, and then in August reached terms with the county for as many as 10 days of jury screening in October for a fee of $500 a day.
The extension approved Wednesday allows use of Torretti Auditorium on an as-needed basis in November and December.
The auditorium seating allows spaced seating of prospective jurors, lawyers, defendants, prosecutors, judges and other court officials for the task of empanelling groups of 12 jurors and two alternates to hear criminal charges against their peers.
The rental fees and additional costs of security staffing by the county sheriff’s office are covered by a grant of $75,666 that the commissioners formally accepted Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Called a “CJAB Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Fund Grant,” the district attorney’s office can use the money to “prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus” including overtime pay, special equipment and supplies, training, travel, medical needs of inmates and for hiring or contracting for related services.
On Tuesday, the county salary board — composed of Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough — approved Manzi’s request to spend up to $20,000 of the grant on a new assistant district attorney and to hire attorney Anthony Sottile III to help clear a pandemic-triggered backlog of criminal cases.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Ratified the purchase of the former Ernest mine building and one-third acre of ground from John Stilley for $2,500, at the recommendation of Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
LuAnn Zak of the planning office said the county’s community development block grant money awarded in 2017 would be applied to the purchase and subsequent demolition of the structure and conversion of the site into a community park.
• Approved a maintenance agreement between Emergency Management and Tyler Technologies to update the county’s emergency dispatching software system.
The $83,000 fee reflects an increase of $6,600 for the annual update, Stutzman told the commissioners. The agency would pay the expense from the state 911 grant fund.
• Authorized a contract between Indiana County Municipal Services Authority and Gibson-Thomas Engineers, of Latrobe, for improvements to the Peg Run Reservoir serving the Cherry Tree Borough water system at a maximum cost of $75,200. Zak, of the planning office, said the cost would be covered by the county’s 2018 and 2019 CDBG funds.
The contract provides for design, permitting, construction and inspection services including dredging the reservoir and renovating the spillway on the dam.
• Agreed to the addition of emergency systems in Cambria and Mercer counties to a regional radio system now shared by Indiana and six other counties.
With the expansion to nine counties, the share of annual expenses paid by each would be reduced to 11 percent. When the system began with Indiana and two other counties, Indiana County bore 33 percent of the yearly costs.
The Inter-County Regional Radio System, called I-CORRS, will now serve 1.2 million people over almost 6,950 square miles of western Pennsylvania.
• Approved an agreement between ICEMA and SBM Electronics to enable recording of 911 telephone calls and radio communication among five counties in the region at a one-time cost of just over $71,300. Indiana County would pay an annual maintenance fee of $18,400 from funds provided by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“It is a multi-county shared digital recording system, a five-county system shared by Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties,” Stutzman told the commissioners. It “allows us to move off property the recording of all 911 calls and radio traffic that we had centralized here at our facility.”
The system would allow for sharing among the counties and a data backup system, he said.
• Approved several contracts between Indiana County Children & Youth Services with several local and regional private providers of services to the agency, including Westgate Terrace Associates for a two-bedroom apartment at $727 a month plus utilities.
“This is from an independent living grant. The apartment would be available to homeless youth, and is designed as transitional housing,” said ICCYS representative Terrence Redd. “These youths have been involved with the welfare system and frequently have no support systems. While in the apartment, an independent living worker would work intently with the youth and focus on those skills that will move them to independence, such as job-seeking, budgeting and other skills identified.”
The renewed lease with Westgate runs through Aug. 31, 2021.
Other agreements were approved with Alternative Community Engagement Solutions, Alternative Living Solutions, City Mission-Living Stone Inc. and Pressley Ridge.
• Approved an agreement with the EagleView technology company of Bellevue, Wash., for aerial imagery software for the tax assessor’s office at a cost of about $167,000.
Chief Assessor Frank Sisko said the company would provide an updated aerial image of the entire county at costs to be covered by the CARES Act grant.
“The imagery would be used by local police, 911, firefighters, ambulance and other organizations, and would be combined with the current GIS system to have the most current data available,” Sisko said. “The software will allow the tax assessment staff to work from home in the event of another pandemic. The contract will not increase the cost to our budget for next year as the maintenance cost is already built in.”
The commissioners also urged county residents who have not yet done so to complete the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire, and on Friday to observe the anniversary of 9/11.