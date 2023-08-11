Two more aspects of the plan for a biomethane digester facility in the 119 Business Park were approved Wednesday by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Both involve easements, one 20 feet wide, the other 25 feet wide, on county-owned land that is part of the Hoodlebug Trail.
In each case, as pointed out by Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., the pipeline easements are deemed consistent with the Cooperation Agreement for administration of a state Pipeline Investment Program grant going toward construction of that facility.
The state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority provided a $1,491,402 Pipeline Investment Program grant to extend a 4,100-foot natural gas pipeline to the park to the Peoples regulation station north of Neal Road.
One easement agreement commits Peoples Natural Gas Company LLC and its contractors to restoring disturbed lands on the trail to the county’s standards and providing advance notice to the county and general public of project activity.
It also requires Peoples to ensure minimal disruption in the use of the Hoodlebug Trail.
The other agreement commits Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC and its contractors, the company and contractors involved in building the biomethane digester, to similar conditions.
Air Liquide is locating a renewable natural gas or RNG production plant in Lot 2 of the 119 Business Park. RNG, also known as biomethane, is produced through the processing and purification of biogas, which in turn is produced by the decomposition of organic biomass including agricultural and household waste through a process called anaerobic digestion (occurring in an oxygen-free environment), and is interchangeable with conventional natural gas.
“We really do appreciate the partnership,” county Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said. She was on hand with Board Chairman R. Michael Keith, while Commissioner Sherene Hess was absent because of a meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania that concluded Wednesday in Erie with her being elected CCAP First Vice President for 2024.
Stauffer appeared at Wednesday’s Indiana County Commissioners’ meeting with Peoples Senior Land Agent Ron Dillon.
Dillon later said his company is trying to reach a similar easement agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, whose properties include that of Our Lady of the Assumption parish, also near the Hoodlebug Trail.
Consideration for the pipeline easement will be $500 in the agreement with Peoples and $1,500 in the agreement with Air Liquide.
Stauffer also said Wednesday that it is the intention of ICOPD to hold a public meeting in the Center Township community, perhaps at the Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company’s hall.
“It is in the planning stage,” Stauffer said.
