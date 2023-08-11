Working out easement agreements

Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. was joined at Wednesday’s county commissioners’ meeting by Ron Dillon, senior land agent for Peoples Natural Gas Company in Pittsburgh. Dillon is working out easement arrangements tied to the biomethane digester facility proposed for the county’s 119 Business Park and existing Peoples natural gas lines, utilizing portions of land that belong to the county in the vicinity of the Hoodlebug Trail and with the Diocese of Greensburg for portions of the Our Lady of the Assumption parish property in Coral, Center Township.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Two more aspects of the plan for a biomethane digester facility in the 119 Business Park were approved Wednesday by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

Both involve easements, one 20 feet wide, the other 25 feet wide, on county-owned land that is part of the Hoodlebug Trail.