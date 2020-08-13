Indiana County officials have authorized further extension of fiberoptic cable into rural sections of the county to provide broadband internet access to underserved areas.
The county board of commissioners on Wednesday approved $1.37 million of additional expense to string the cable on 67 miles of roads under an ongoing contract between Salsgiver Telecom Inc. and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The new cable would bring internet and WiFi service to areas that county officials call the Northern County Cross Path, the Conemaugh-Young Extension, the Buffington Extension and the Clymer Road Extension.
Emergency Management Director Thomas Stutzman said the residential service, piggybacked on a project to enhance emergency communication service among county agencies and first responders throughout the county, is part of the Public Access Broadband project geared to providing high-speed broadband service to residents in areas of the county that are unserved or underserved by commercial service providers.
Commission Chairman Michael Keith said the additional cost would largely be covered by funds awarded to the county through the federal CARES Act along with money from state sources.
“We’re going to continue on this path of service extension,” Keith said. “It’s a great move.”
“The county is coordinating with the townships to reach out to residents with information,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said. “If the residents have any questions about their service speeds … we want to put this out there as much as we can so folks will know what they can do.”
A service outline provided by Stutzman shows Salsgiver is offering 25 mbps download and 10 mbps upload speeds for $55 a month and larger increments up to 1 gbps download and 100 mbps upload for $125 a month.
“This is a super development,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said. “We thank Tom and Byron (Stauffer, director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development) for their work on this expansion. This is a great day … and there’s going to be more.”
Through the planning office, Stutzman said, the county is in talks with other internet providers such as Comcast and Kimber for the possibility of further extensions of WiFi and fiber service.
Stutzman said the Northern County Cross Path would cover 38 miles from NuMine in Armstrong County through South Mahoning, East Mahoning, Grant and Green townships to Uniontown, where service would connect to the existing county fiber network. Four WiFi service towers would be built along that path.
“The fiber optic path passes approximately 600 homes that responded to the weneedbroadband.com survey,” Stutzman said. It’s uncertain how many customers would actually be served. That portion of the contract with Salsgiver would cost $828,335.
The Conemaugh-Young Extension stretches 14 miles and has two options, Stutzman said.
The Southern Extension comes from an existing county fiber path in Conemaugh Township and follows Saltsburg Road to Maryai Road in Young Township, crosses Route 286 at Hancock Road, continues to Park Road and ends at the Young Township Building.
“This path appears to have the most impact on the respondents to the survey,” he said.
A northern path has been offered which starts in Saltsburg, extends along Nowrytown Road to Elders Ridge Road in Young Township to Iselin, then on Iselin Road to Route 286 and north on Park Drive to the township office and county radio tower. The cost of the extension is the same for either option, $176,000.
Stutzman said the Buffington Extension would run 11.2 miles as a continuation of the extension project that the commissioners approved in June.
It would start from the end of the original Brush Valley project, extend on Longs Road, east to Stiles Road into Buffington Township, then on Ridge Road, Camerons Road and east on Shultz Road to the Cambria County border at Red Mill, with a spur off Cameron Road to serve several more homes. In that area, 50 residents expressed interest in taking the service in their responses to the county survey. The extension will cost $265,502.
The extension on Clymer Road would add four miles of fiberoptic service from Route 286 in Rayne Township, south along Allen Bridge Road, with a spur to Stable Road, and ending at Winterfield Road, and would serve 20 residents. Stutzman said that extension would cost $96,495
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved a contract between the county courts and Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township for the use of Torretti Auditorium for jury selection at a rate of $500 a day for up to 10 days in October. The arrangement would allow social distancing of prospective jurors, lawyers and officials of Indiana County Common Pleas Court to select panels of citizens to hear trials in the county courthouse.