The Indiana County board of commissioners has yet another step to tighten the reins on county spending.
The commissioners on Wednesday approved early paperwork to lay out the rewriting of outstanding debt at lower interest rates.
Attorney Chris Brewer said it would be a three-step process that would begin with getting better terms on two loans at CNB Bank.
“CNB has graciously offered in today’s lower interest rate environment to reduce the interest rate by a quarter of a point on the outstanding loans they have with the county,” Brewer said.
The county took out the loans in 2018 and still owes $8 million of principal. The current rate of 2.243 percent would be reduced to 1.993 percent on one of the loans; the other has a rate of 2.168 percent that would be cut to 1.918 percent, according to a resolution adopted by the commissioners.
Brewer said bank leaders were expected to approve the refinancing of the loans and the final papers would be presented to the commissioners for approval as early as May 12.
Brewer said S&T Bank also has proposed to rework the county’s 2006 loan for further interest rate reductions.
And the county’s remaining debts could be in line for refinancing by May 26, he said.
The amount the county could save wasn’t announced. Amortization tables showing the current amounts financed and payment schedules compared with the proposed repayment plans were not a part of the paperwork handled Wednesday.
In other business, the commissioners learned from Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Thomas Stutzman that the county in the past two weeks had experienced “nice improvements” in the coronavirus pandemic infection rates and supply of vaccine to inoculate county residents.
Residents’ response to the opportunity: not so nice.
“We’re still not catching up to our neighboring counties in the numbers of individuals who are getting the vaccines,” Stutzman said.
“The vaccine appointments are readily available. There are several locations across the county; the two largest providers are Mainline Pharmacy’s location at the old Kmart in Indiana Mall and the clinic Indiana Regional Medical Center has been hosting at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.”
Stutzman said the clinic at the mall makes appointments until 7 p.m., and that IRMC added a clinic at the Chestnut Ridge medical express center near Blairsville on Wednesdays.
Both had plenty of appointments available, Stutzman said.
IRMC announced Thursday morning that so many time slots were available that the KCAC site would take walk-in patients for the remainder of the day.
By day’s end, more than 600 shots went into arms at KCAC including 110 of those who came in without appointments.
The amount of vaccine in stock and the continuing number of open appointment slots at upcoming clinics pointed to the likelyhood that more walk-in vaccination opportunities lie ahead, Richards said Thursday evening. Stutzman said Wednesday that the federal vaccination programs operated by local outlets of chain pharmacies — CVS, Giant Eagle, Martins and Walmart — are still offering shots.
“There’s plenty of vaccine out there. We need to get as many people as we can to push us toward the ‘herd immunity’ number,” Stutzman said. “We’re well below that number and we really need a good push to get Indiana County at least equal with neighboring counties.”
Pennsylvania Health Department figures released Thursday showed that 25,167 county residents, 31.1 percent of the total population, have received partial or full vaccines.
Meanwhile, 8.3 million Pennsylvanians, 65.1 percent of the commonwealth’s population, have been inoculated.
In Indiana County the total number of cases reached 5,910 and the death toll since the start of the pandemic rose from 166 to 169 on Wednesday. The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate on Thursday was 21.8 percent. After dipping below 10 percent in mid-March, the rate has exceeded 20 percent daily since April 4.