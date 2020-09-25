COVID-19 pandemic response efforts continued Wednesday at the Indiana County Court House, where the board of commissioners ratified another mini-lease with the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for use of the Toretti Auditorium.
With several agreements already in hand for the court system to conduct jury selection with the social distancing afforded by the 600-seat auditorium, county officials also will hold auctions of properties for back taxes at the KCAC instead of the commissioners’ second-floor hearing room, where upwards of 70 or more people have come to bid on properties.
The agreement is for the Nov. 9 public auction.
“Due to CDC guidelines and restrictions on space, we simply cannot use any of the facilities we have available,” a spokeswoman for the tax claim bureau said. “We ordinarily use the large conference room in the annex building; we don’t have anything in the courthouse that will accommodate the bidders we have. We normally have maybe 75 to 100 people who attend.”
As with the jury selection agreement, the tax claim office will pay $500 a day for use of the campus facility, and the money would come from the county’s CARES Act pandemic relief grant.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Helped the sheriff’s office to beef up security for deputies and improve their efficiency in serving warrants with the purchase of six “tough book” laptop computers for the deputies’ patrol cars.
The county will pay $36,000 to Pennsylvania Public Safety LLC for the hardware and programs. Money would come from the CARES Act grant to the county.
Sheriff Robert Fyock said the package would enable deputies to meet with other agencies on Zoom to coordinate service of outstanding warrants.
The system will let deputies view state driver’s license photos of suspects who are wanted on warrants and thought to be providing false identification when they are being served.
Deputies will have better access to the state’s Law Enforcement Assistance Network and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to identify vehicles and drivers.
“Deputies will have the capacity to search persons, vehicles, guns and other articles” through the network service, Fyock said.
The service also “would assist in locating individuals that fail to appear for scheduled court hearings using COVID as an excuse,” he said.
The system would provide current case status information to deputies and enable them to remotely connect with the district court systems and issue electronic citations in the field, eliminating the need to manually file paper citations during court hours.
“We would have better communication with the 911 center by use of mobile CAD,” Fyock told the commissioners. This enables the mobile units to see an incident that they are responding do, and provide a county map with directions to the location of an incident. Individuals also would be able to change the status of their units, for example en route, on scene or cleared, with the devices.”
• Awarded a contract to Judicial Systems Inc. to supply a jury management software program at a cost of $59,226 for use by the Indiana County court system to manage jury service summonses, selection processes and overall control of the jury system. The program would make it easier for the courts to notify jurors when their summonses for service have been canceled.
“We currently have no jury management software to speak of,” said Court Administrator Christy Donofrio. “This will help in our communication with jurors and help with social distancing, reduce paperwork and our contact with jurors, and allow processing online.”
Under a separate arrangement, the county will pay $15,000 for a computer server to run the jury management program, Chairman Michael Keith said.
• Accepted a grant of $29,127.16 through the state Juvenile Court Judges Commission for operations of juvenile probation services in the Indiana County probation office. A spokesman for the office said the sum represents the award for five months of operation and additional funding is expected later. The program in the past had received $81,668 a year.