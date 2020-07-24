The Indiana County board of commissioners hammered out an agenda of routine annual measures Wednesday but gave voice to two front-burner issues for county residents and local officials.
At the behest of Gerald Smith, vice president of Indiana Borough council, the commissioners encouraged county residents to consider volunteer service on an advisory council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
“This body is really there to protect the civil rights of everyone in Indiana County,” Smith said. “This came up on my radar because a number of residents told me that they were denied housing or lost their house because of their sexual orientation.
“This Indiana County Advisory Board will serve as a conduit for folks in Indiana County who feel like their civil rights have been violated and point them to the right resources.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess hailed the opportunity for the residents and for the purpose of the board.
“You know full well how supportive I am of it,” Hess said. “I think it’s a super thing for Indiana County and an educational opportunity for all our citizens.”
Tina Coleman, of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, serves as the Fair Housing Officer for the county, said ICOPAD representative LuAnn Zak.
Coleman accepts housing discrimination complaints from county residents, works to solve local issues, and “sends them on to the state and or federal contacts that can assist them should the county not be able to handle it,” Zak said.
The commissioners also acknowledged today as Communities Count Day as a promotional vehicle to encourage county residents to complete their questionnaires for the 2020 U.S. Census, at the urging of Josh Krug, of ICOPAD.
By way of a proclamation of the 2020 Census Partnership, the commissioners said census data, collected confidentially, is necessary for accurate and fair designation of U.S. House and state House and Senate districts, and for allocation of government funds to the county and municipalities.
Krug said the Census Bureau has stepped up efforts toward a complete count by sending census takers to visit homes that haven’t been recorded in mail-in or online questionnaires completed so far. Citizens may respond through October online at www.2020census.gov.
“On Friday, in conjunction with Communities Count Day, there will be two folks from the Census Bureau outside the county courthouse performing mobile questionnaire assistance,” Krug said. “Anybody in the county can come and meet with them and provide information and find assistance in responding to the census.”
“The census information is confidential for many, many decades,” Hess said. “So, show your love to your community by filling out your census online or in person when a census taker visits.”
“A lot of rocks have been unturned” in this effort, Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith said. “If you don’t participate, you may be losing out.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Honored the late K-9 officer Bak, an all-black German shepherd that served in law enforcement from 2011 until June 30 in the Indiana County sheriff’s office.
The proclamation honored Bak’s service in sniffing out drugs, tracking lost or fleeing people, and locating evidence.
“Bak was a valuable tool to have not only for the sheriff’s office but for all agencies as he was available to be called for his service at any time of the day,” according to the proclamation.
• Authorized the planning office to file an application to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for blight remediation program funds. The money would go toward remediation or elimination of blighted properties, Krug said.
The county agreed to contribute $25,000 of local money as a match to leverage $25,000 of state money.
• Authorized ICOPAD to request a 2020 Emergency Solutions grant of $105,618 to fund rapid rehousing programs and services administered by Indiana County Community Action Program.
• Agreed to support an application for a supplemental Emergency Solutions Grant of $99,540 from the CARES Act funding. ICCAP would provide additional services if the grant is approved.
“The money would he targeted to address local needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” Zak said. “Assistance would aid Indiana County in preventing, preparing for and responding to coronavirus issues among individuals and families who are homeless or are receiving homeless assistance.”
• Approved a Title IV cooperative agreement with Indiana County Domestic Relations Section.
• Agreed to file for a human services grant for programs provided by the Indiana County Department of Human Services, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Dug and Alcohol Commission, Armstrong-Indiana County Behavioral and Developmental Health Program and Armstrong County Community Action Program.
The human services budgets for the two counties qualify for $4.8 million for the mental health services and $1.6 million for intellectual disabilities programs.
• Authorized the county Human Services Department to transfer $16,800 to support homeless assistance and homeless case management services in the county.
• Authorized DHS to spend $20,000 on the “Incredible Years” prevention program to assist at-risk families through the Care Center of Indiana County.
• Authorized the county adult probation office to seek an annual grant for the intermediate punishment and treatment program to be administered through the county courts.
• Approved an application by the district attorney’s office for a grant to operate the victim notification program.
• Approved a series of private provider program agreements for services rendered by Indiana County Children & Youth Services from vendors including Alternative Community Engagement Solutions, LLC; Beacon Day Care Inc.; Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center — Detention; Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center — Shelter; The Center for Hearing and Deaf Services Inc.; Family Psychological Associates; Menta Psychological; Sign Language Specialists of Western PA Inc.; The Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County Inc., and Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.
“We see the breadths and depths of service to community and the partnerships we use to assist neglected and abused kids,” Hess said. “These are vital services. CYS employees are on the front line, and these efforts are greatly appreciated.”
• Authorized an application to PCorp, the state county-funded insurance program for a loss-prevention grant to pay for installation of a snow- and ice-melting system with the new sidewalk area in front of Indiana County Court House.