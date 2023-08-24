Change orders and placement listings were among the items on Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
The change orders increased contracts for the second phase of renovating the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank Warehouse in White Township and the water system improvement project in Glen Campbell Borough.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said a $6,530 revision to the contract with SE Construction Group LLC for the Glen Campbell project covers installation of a six-inch check valve for the new water storage tank line, while a $12,201 revision to the SE Construction Group LLC contract covers asbestos removal from sections of the old water storage tank.
The check valve cost is being covered by Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST funds, while the asbestos removal will be covered by 2019 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Grant funds.
The board approved both, raising the total contract for the Glen Campbell work to $988,170.36.
For the ICCAP food bank warehouse along Shelly Drive in White Township, the commissioners approved a $3,884.84 change order sought by LMJ Contractors Inc. to eliminate removal of existing base material at the overhead door entrance to the warehouse.
Zak said that raises the total contract with LMJ for Phase II of the food bank warehouse renovation to $1,193,026.57.
The board also approved two renewal contracts for private providers to Indiana County Children and Youth Services.
Both are for group home settings and licensed foster homes, provided by the Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County Inc. in Somerset and Keystone Adolescent Center of Greenville, Mercer County.
The commissioners also approved renewal of a five-year contract with the state Department of Corrections for county Adult Probation monthly supervision fees, including salaries of probation officers.
And the board named DTS Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky to a term through June 30, 2025, with Career T.R.A.C.K., which provides paid career training programs for youth ages 16–24 under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board in Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties.
The rest of the agenda was taken up with matters brought to the commissioners’ attention by ICOPD:
• For the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Indiana County secured on behalf of Center Township, Zak said ICOPD and the Center Township Board of Supervisors want $84,000 transferred from a Housing Rehabilitation line item to the Coy Storm Sewer & Road Reconstruction Project.
“The modification will add additional funds,” the ICOPD assistant director said, to a project “that is earmarked to receive additional (CDBG) funds for the township in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.”
• For the county’s Existing Owner-Operator Rehabilitation Program, Zak requested that the board approve filing of the 2023 application for $750,000 in HOME Program funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development by a Sept. 15 deadline.
• For manhole replacement in Black Lick, Zak requested that the board approve a 2023-24 Keystone Communities Program application to DCED for no more than $200,000 in financial assistance to the Burrell Township Sewer Authority.
• For the 55-plus Roof and Heating Systems Replacement Program, for income-eligible homeowners ages 55 and older, Zak said ICOPD requested that the board enter into a $100,000 grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for funds from the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement-Realty Transfer Tax or PHARE-RTT funds.
Zak said $10,000 in state Optional County Affordable Housing Funds Act or Act 137 of 1992 funds will provide a match for that PHARE-RTT funding.
The board of county commissioners is looking ahead to the Indiana County Fair which begins Thursday with two days of harness racing and continues through Sept. 2.
Monday is “Indiana County Commissioner Day” at the fair at Mack Park in White Township. Admission is free that day for veterans and those over 65 years of age.
The next county board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.