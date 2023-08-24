Food bank site (copy) (copy)

With a change order approved by the county commissioners Wednesday, the contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. for work on the Indiana County Community Action Program’s new food bank warehouse along Shelly Drive reached $1,193,026.57.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

Change orders and placement listings were among the items on Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

The change orders increased contracts for the second phase of renovating the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank Warehouse in White Township and the water system improvement project in Glen Campbell Borough.