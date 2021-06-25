The Indiana County board of commissioners this week again renewed a call for county residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Commissioners Michael Keith and Robin Gorman cited the county’s improving COVID-19 infection statistics Wednesday at the board’s semi-monthly business meeting but lamented the county’s languishing inoculation rates.
The disease statistics remain serious, however, as online data showed the death of another county resident on Wednesday, the third this month.
Indiana County’s death toll from the virus now is 179.
The county’s case total is 6,412, an increase of 27 in the past 15 days.
Statewide, the infection rate slowed last week to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent a week earlier, Gorman said.
In Indiana County, the 14-day rate (June 10-24) was 1.97 percent.
“There are now 64 counties with a positivity rate lower than 5 percent, and there are no counties reporting more than 20 percent,” Gorman said.
Keith, chairman, quoted figures provided by Executive Director Thomas Stutzman of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
In Stutzman’s absence Keith reported that 36.9 percent of county residents age 11 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 5.4 percent more have had the first of a two-shot vaccine, as of June 18.
Pennsylvania Health Department statistics tracked by The Indiana Gazette showed Thursday that 38.6 percent of all county residents have had partial or full vaccines, a figure that improved by 0.98 percent in 15 days since June 9.
In figures culled from the same DOH web page, the commonwealth vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks but the percentage of immunized Pennsylvania residents easily exceeded the 70 percent “herd immunity” threshold: the total Thursday reached 90 percent, up from 85.6 percent about two weeks ago.
For Indiana County residents, officials have said, access should not be an issue.
As Stutzman told the commissioners June 9, Keith reiterated that local residents can get their shots at more than 50 locations within 25 miles of Indiana.
“We continue to urge the residents who are eligible to be vaccinated; to please, if you would, get vaccinated,” Keith said. He reminded residents of the commissioners’ earlier proclamation of June as COVID Vaccination Month.
“We continue to urge each and every one of you, please, get an appointment … to get vaccinated,” Keith said.