On a nearly party-line 16-9 vote Tuesday, the state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee passed Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Struzzi’s resolution opposing Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Struzzi’s House Resolution 1088 has 27 co-sponsors, including Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, who recently was elected to the state Senate in the 25th District.
It was approved by all committee Republicans, including Struzzi, Dush and Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, and one Democrat, Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County.
“If Pennsylvania joins RGGI, we will quickly see thousands of family-sustaining jobs lost in our commonwealth due to the closure of coal-fired electric generating units and older natural gas plants,” Struzzi said in a news release. “The economic repercussions would be felt throughout Pennsylvania as we see thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in local and state tax revenue lost. The jobs that we lose will go directly to our neighboring states who are not a part of RGGI, and our remaining natural gas-fired plants will be put at a competitive disadvantage because of our participation.”
If adopted by the full House, it would be sent to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission as the House’s formal disapproval of Wolf’s plan.
On Oct. 3, 2019, the governor issued an executive order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to begin the process of joining RGGI. The initiative would establish a regional cap on the amount of carbon dioxide pollution that power plants can emit by establishing a trading system. Each unit of trade, known as an allowance, would represent authorization for a power plant to emit one short ton (2,000 pounds) of CO2. Power plants in RGGI member states can trade allowances, preventing the total amount of CO2 emissions in the region from increasing. RGGI would also establish a carbon tax on fossil fuel users for the resulting CO2 emissions.
“A carbon tax such as RGGI can only be initiated by the General Assembly,” Struzzi said. “This initiative is a major energy and fiscal policy decision which must be made by the legislative branch of government with the input of the people.”
On Sept. 24, Wolf vetoed House Bill 2025, also authored by Struzzi. The bill would have required legislative approval before Pennsylvania could join RGGI or any similar multi-state compact. The General Assembly had passed the bill with bipartisan majorities of 130-71 in the House and 33-17 in the Senate.