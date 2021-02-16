Plans for renovation to the entrance and offices at Eisenhower Elementary School, including the replacement of decades-old temporary modular classrooms with permanent rooms, along with a proposed new roof for East Pike School and modernization of the sound system in the junior high auditorium made for a three-hour powwow by the Indiana Area School District’s Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee on Monday evening.
The panel viewed architects’ designs and recommendations, then offered feedback of their own for the plans.
As a committee, the directors made no formal decisions. Any final action, especially to open the district’s wallet, would be taken by the full school board at a regular meeting.
But if anything certain came of the session, it’s the treasured look of the front doors to Eisenhower School, a recessed curved wall of glass — a shining diamond in Indiana’s Third Ward neighborhood, and an architectural jewel of the school district, some board members called it — that the architect was told to preserve in the next project design.
The project could run $1.3 million. Paying for it wasn’t part of discussion, though the directors have talked for four years of what to do with remaining millions borrowed in 2016 for a scrapped plan to enlarge Ben Franklin Elementary School.
Architect Elijah Dolly, of the Buchart Horn engineering firm, had floor plans showing the replacement of a large storage room — something of a garage for groundskeeping equipment — on the west end of the classroom wing along School Street with new classrooms and a new storage building, possibly detached from the main structure, on the spot where the modular classrooms now stand.
An alternate to the plan showed the addition of a gymnasium on that same spot. Receptive to the ideas, board members said a separate gym would allow physical education classes all day rather than losing the space of the multipurpose room for cafeteria lunch service in the middle of the day. Committee members asked for a revised design show the gym built to high school standards that would serve districtwide needs and stand as a “community asset.”
The preliminary design shows offices and faculty facilities somewhat disconnected; committee members asked Dolly to redesign the entrance with consolidation of the principal, counselor, nurse and reception offices. Board member Cinda Brode suggested the entrance should be built out and blocked off in the present landscaped area at the corner of School Street and Wine Avenue, and school board President Walter Schroth asked whether the entry could be designed with an outward arc of glass to provide more indoor floor space. But board members Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Thomas Harley championed the convex look of the front.
None of the options presented in the public committee meeting hinted of an expansion of the school to house 500 students; a priority of the plan, Dolly said, was to meet the district’s request for a secure entrance and to complete all other upgrades within the existing footprint of the building.
Dolly said he would update the design to answer committee members’ requests to cluster all the classrooms in one wing and group the special purposed rooms in the second wing along Wine Avenue; an option would show a gym being built on the end of the wing near Washington Street.
Replacing the roof at East Pike should pay for itself with savings achieved by resulting energy efficiency and utility cost reductions as an “ESCO” project, an initiative permitted under a state law that allows schools to skip competitive building and hire a certified contractor who can guarantee the break-even cost.
Designer Brian Towne, of Constellation Energy, recommended different kinds of roofing materials for the big multipurpose room compared to the classroom and office wings of the building and recommended that the district put money in the project budget to cover unexpected discovery of rotted wood and metal decking unseen from outside the roof.
Towne said Constellation could complete the project within the $791,000 estimate that the committee was given in June, but urged the district to undertake the project this year and avoid construction material and labor costs projected for 2022.
Junior High School music teacher Jason Rummel asked the committee for support of a plan to update the technologically antiquated sound system in the junior high auditorium and presented a budget of almost $17,000 for upgrades that would be covered in large part by $10,000 already budgeted by the district and a $5,000 donation from retired teacher and administrator Jill Earman.
Rummel thanked Earman for the contribution and praised the auditorium’s original system designer, Jim Hayden, formerly of Indiana, for diagnosing the current issues and recommending what needs to be done. The plan calls for replacing the analog master sound board with a digital system and setting up a new wireless microphone system that’s compliant with Federal Communication Commission rules on mike frequencies (the current mikes now illegally operate on frequencies assigned to other purposes). The upgrade would eliminate feedback in the auditorium and equip the stage for streaming online video presentation of student productions.
Also before the committee is a recommendation to purchase and install a “needlepoint bipolar ionization” system intended to treat and circulate air to get rid of coronavirus and other contamination in areas of schools where most people would be spending most time in least compliance with pandemic recommendations (such as the cafeterias).
Committee members reached no consensus on the proposal because of doubts of the effectiveness of the technology and the wide variance in prices offered, $36,000 and $62,000, for two different systems.