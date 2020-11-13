To whom it may concern —
COMMON GOODS
A pop-up shop “featuring laser-cut paper packages of items we need but cannot buy, like empathy, security and rainbows,” is coming Tuesday to 689 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The packages were designed by students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania art professors Sharon Massey and Sean Derry’s 3-D design classes, first as hand-cut paper models that were translated into digital files for reproduction.
Each package is for sale, and all proceeds go toward the IUP Student Emergency Relief Fund.
The store’s grand opening is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and the store will be open sporadically through Nov. 28. Timed entry for the grand opening is required to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Hours for Common Goods are: Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9-10:30 a.m.; Nov. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m.; and Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The project is a result of interest by Massey and Derry in the development and implementation of effective strategies for integrating undergraduate research experiences into art and design curriculum. Participating students each make an original creative contribution and are provided a real-world presentation for their work, giving students an experience that extends beyond the classroom.
Although participants create their own artwork, the project requires collaboration with their peers as well as their professors and the community. Common Goods exposes IUP students to new trends in the field of participatory public art and engages students in real-world professional development opportunities such as grant writing, proposal development and public outreach.
BETTER TO GIVE
A charitable organization that provides assistance for families in three counties has seen an increase in need due to the pandemic and is seeking monetary and other donations to help.
Christopher’s Light, founded in 2018 by director Karen McKendree, “provides solely for the needs of children,” she said. The organization helps with clothing and other necessities for children from newborn to age 12.
Income-eligible participants must be from Indiana, Armstrong or Westmoreland counties, McKendree said.
Donations of money, new or gently used clothing and winter coats, as well as hygiene items are needed, as regular fundraising activities for Christopher’s Light have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Christopher’s Light, P.O. Box 94, Apollo, PA 15613 or made online at www.christopherslight.com. Clothing and other items can be dropped off at 202 Point St., Saltsburg, by calling McKendree at (724) 980-2840 for an appointment.
NAACP BANQUET
Don’t forget that Saturday is the Indiana County NAACP’s 34th annual and first virtual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program with a drive-by boxed dinner from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ.
The program will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will take place using Zoom videoconferencing technology.
Following the theme “Marshaling in a New Era,” the program will feature Dr. Margaret Dureke, founder, president and CEO of WETATI Inc. (We’re Empowered to Achieve the Impossible/Women Empowered to Achieve the Impossible), a nonprofit, community-based educational and economic empowerment network organization affiliated with Nyumburu Cultural Center at the University of Maryland.
Banquet tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 18 and college students with ID. Payment can be made online at www.eventbrite.com.
This link and more information are available on the NAACP Facebook page.
LADIES DAY OUT
Kick off the holiday shopping season with Downtown Indiana from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for a day of sales, giveaways, refreshments, door prizes and fun. The holidays are fast approaching so this is a great way to have a girls day out and shop for that special someone or pick up a treat for yourself. Participating are: 7th St. Marketry Artisan Market, 700 Shop, The Coney, Dan Smith Candies & Gifts, Europa Interiors & Gifts, The Finery for Men & Women, GC Wyant Jewelry, Holiday Beverages, Lucy Rae Gifts & More, Luxenberg’s Jewelers, Michael B Shoes & Campus Corner, William and Mary Gift Shoppe and Woody Lodge Winery.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana Lions Club will host the last drive-thru dinner of the year from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. The roast beef and ham dinner is available for take-out only with yams, potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Cost is $10. The group will also collect for the White Cane Fund, which supports sight conservation, research and safety.
VIRTUAL RED KETTLE AUCTION
Instead of an annual kickoff breakfast for the Red Kettle campaign in Indiana, The Salvation Army Worship & Service Center is hosting a Virtual Red Kettle Kickoff Auction, going online Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at www.salvation armywpa.org/Indiana to give bidders the chance to win items donated by local businesses while supporting families and neighbors in need.
All money raised will go toward the Indiana corps’ Red Kettle Campaign. Participants can register for the auction at the same website and can view what is being auctioned.
“In Indiana, The Salvation Army provided 18,694 groceries for people in need during the first four months of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Lt. Candace Horsman, commanding officer for the corps based at 635 Water St.
“With more people facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable in Indiana is greater than ever,” said Molly Russell, advisory board chairwoman for the Indiana corps.
Winners will be contacted after the auction closes, and all prizes will have a designated pickup time after the online auction closes.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.46 statewide and $2.13 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read but don’t bet on it: Penn State 28, Nebraska 24; Steelers 31, Bengals 14. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, has been thinking recently about the words of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who said, “Sometimes it is better to lose and do the right thing than to win and do the wrong thing.”
