Commonplace Coffee recently launched Bread Days, a new way for the cafe to provide their local, fresh-baked breads to the Indiana community.
Commonplace introduced Bread Days on June 30 to connect consumers with freshly baked breads from the Commonplace Coffee Bakery at Reeger’s Farm. The bakery is a production facility that provides foods, baked goods and to-go items to Commonplace’s Indiana cafe locations, but it has never offered baked goods to consumers directly — until now.
“Bread Days is a once-a-week opportunity to buy baked-from-scratch, hand-made breads from Commonplace,” said Commonplace head baker Cari Meil. “(Participants) will get baguettes, a loaf and rolls every week, and the flavors rotate. We’re doing both sweet and savory options, so you could have a focaccia one week and a chocolate babka the next.”
Commonplace marketing director Lauren Young described the program as a “weekly bread subscription without the commitment.”
Consumers can participate in the program by going to Commonplace’s website, commonplace coffee.com, and signing up for the Bread Days newsletter. The newsletter sends out a weekly bread menu for the following week. If the bread selection looks good, participants can place an order on the cafe’s website and pick up their freshly baked breads from the Commonplace shop along Grant Street.
“Every week, we send out an email of what’s coming out the following week and a link on how to order it,” Meil said.
The bread will be available for pickup every Thursday at a designated location at the Grant Street cafe. Those who wish to order bread to pick up Thursday must place their orders by midnight Monday, according to Young.
Participants can sign up for the Bread Days newsletter by going to the Commonplace Coffee website, selecting “Locations,” selecting “Bakery,” then selecting “sign up for Bread Days.”
Young said she’s excited for Bread Days because she thinks it’s a good opportunity for Commonplace’s bakery to connect with the community and for the community to see what the bakery has to offer.
“Cari and her team do such an amazing job, and I think because (our bakery is) primarily a production facility, people aren’t as familiar with it,” Young said. “Bread Days gives a chance for people to try some of the amazing things (our bakery does).”
She also thinks the program will help increase access to locally baked breads, which she said can be hard to come by in Indiana.
“There aren’t a ton of local bakeries specializing in bread besides your larger grocery stores,” Young said. “I think a lot of small communities like Indiana really care about being able to support your community and support small business.”
Commonplace’s first official Bread Days delivery, which was available for pickup Thursday, July 6, featured a cinnamon loaf along with baguettes and rolls.
“I got really positive feedback from the first week,” Meil said. “I got pictures of French toast made with the cinnamon swirl bread and a story from a family whose children were fighting over the baguettes.”
Meil, who conceived the program, said she helped develop Bread Days to expand the cafe’s services.
“Bread Days is an expansion (of our services),” Meil said. “These are skills we (already) have that the community can enjoy or benefit from. I think having those skills and not using them is a waste. ...
“(So), we decided to start (Bread Days) because it was one of the things lacking on our menu. We just thought, ‘it’s always nice to be able to walk in and get local, roasted coffee and pick up a baguette with it or some bread that you can have with your dinner or cup of coffee.’ And you know it’s freshly made.”
She said the program is also an opportunity for Commonplace to provide breads that may not be available in Indiana.
“We are trying to do breads that are maybe even harder to find in this area,” Meil said. “Besides the baguette, I don’t think we’ve seen a fresh babka made here.”
Founded in 2003, Commonplace Coffee has seven cafe locations split between Pittsburgh and Indiana. Commonplace’s two Indiana cafes include their flagship location, located along Grant Street next to IUP campus, and their location in the Indiana Regional Medical Center lobby.
