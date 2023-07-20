Commonplace Coffee recently launched Bread Days, a new way for the cafe to provide their local, fresh-baked breads to the Indiana community.

Commonplace introduced Bread Days on June 30 to connect consumers with freshly baked breads from the Commonplace Coffee Bakery at Reeger’s Farm. The bakery is a production facility that provides foods, baked goods and to-go items to Commonplace’s Indiana cafe locations, but it has never offered baked goods to consumers directly — until now.