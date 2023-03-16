Indiana County Parks and Trails has partnered with Commonplace Coffee to release a collaborative coffee blend, the Blue Spruce Park Blend, that will be available online Tuesday, March 21, and in Indiana Commonplace Coffee locations Thursday, March 23.
Commonplace Coffee, headquartered in Pittsburgh, will donate a portion of the retail and wholesale proceeds from coffee sales to Indiana County Parks and Trails, a nonprofit organization tasked with operating Indiana’s 15 park and trail sites.
This is the first time the two entities have partnered to release a donation coffee blend, which will run for eight weeks through May 9.
The funds raised from this project will be used to construct an accessible pathway to allow persons of all abilities to reach the bird-feeding site in Blue Spruce Park, according to a Commonplace Coffee press release.
“I love enjoying the local Indiana parks and trails with family and friends,” said Commonplace Coffee founder TJ Fairchild. “A few years ago, I found this magical place where you can feed the birds, and through this project, I was able to meet Ray Winstead, who first trained the birds at Blue Spruce Park.”
Winstead, a former Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology professor, began training chickadees to eat from his hand in 2012 at Blue Spruce Park along Getty Run Trail. What started as a personal project quickly became a popular attraction at the park, where people can hand-feed curious chickadees, nuthatch birds and tufted titmice looking for a good meal in winter and early spring.
The Blue Spruce Park Blend features an image of a chickadee eating seeds from a person’s hand in the park.
“It has been an honor to work together on this collaborative coffee,” Fairchild said. “It is even more special, as Commonplace Coffee celebrates its 20th anniversary, to have the chance to give back to an organization that means so much to me personally.”
Commonplace Coffee will host a kick-off tasting event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lakeside Center at Blue Spruce Park. The event is free and open to the public, who can learn more about the blend and taste samples of the coffee before its official launch.
Those who wish to learn more about the coffee or purchase a 12-ounce bag for $18.50 can visit Indiana’s Commonplace Coffee locations in University Square or along Hospital Road or go online at commonplace coffee.com/coffees.
The Blue Spruce Park Blend will also be available for purchase as brewed drip coffee at all Commonplace locations on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.