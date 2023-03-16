Blue Spruce Park Blend

Commonplace Coffee collaborated with Indiana County Parks and Trails to create a donation coffee blend, the Blue Spruce Park Blend, which pays homage to hand-feeding birds at Blue Spruce Park.

 Submitted

Indiana County Parks and Trails has partnered with Commonplace Coffee to release a collaborative coffee blend, the Blue Spruce Park Blend, that will be available online Tuesday, March 21, and in Indiana Commonplace Coffee locations Thursday, March 23.

Commonplace Coffee, headquartered in Pittsburgh, will donate a portion of the retail and wholesale proceeds from coffee sales to Indiana County Parks and Trails, a nonprofit organization tasked with operating Indiana’s 15 park and trail sites.