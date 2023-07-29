National Night Out is coming once again — for most participants, it will happen Tuesday night, while for others it could be delayed as late as Aug. 24, when Blairsville has its night out.
It is the 40th year for National Night Out, in which millions of neighbors will take part across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. It is an event that promotes police-community partnerships.
Those holding their nights out on Tuesday include Indiana, Clymer and Punxsutawney.
As announced at that borough’s council meeting this past month, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said his community’s event will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. in IRMC Park along North Seventh Street in downtown Indiana.
Plans for IRMC Park include emergency vehicle tours, a Go Bonkers bounce house, a Kona Ice truck, and music by Al Cragie.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. took note on his Facebook page of the events in his county, including Clymer on Tuesday from 7 to 9 at the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 hall, 550 Sherman Street.
Manzi said it is a great opportunity to meet many of that borough’s first responders and enjoy family friendly activities.
Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, along East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, is hosting its National Night Out event Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
It put a call out on the borough’s website for those who could help with that community’s event, with vehicles, donations, equipment, supplies and other items. While the deadline for submissions has passed, one still can contact Chief Matt Conrad at (814) 938-6220 extension 4101 or Chief Clerk Jan Bosak at extension 4100 with questions or suggestions.
For the Apollo area, National Night Out comes Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pavilion 8 of Northmoreland Park, across the Kiskiminetas River along Markle Road.
Live entertainment is planned, and the Northmoreland event features the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy, area ambulance services, and more.
On Facebook the Westmoreland Human Trafficking Task Force said it will have a table.
“Come, see and learn awareness of human trafficking in our county,” the task force posted on Facebook.
On Aug. 24, Blairsville will have its National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. in the borough’s Diamond, hosted by Blairsville Borough Police Department and friends such as the borough’s fire department, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and District Attorney’s office, Pennsylvania Fish and Game, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, American Red Cross, Special Medical Response Team, First Net-AT&T, Blairsville Parks and Recreation, Blairsville Police Chaplain Corps, Pennsylvania Department of Health and others.
“Last year was the Blairsville Borough Police Department’s first year taking part in this event and it was a huge success,” said Police Chief Louis J. Sacco.
Emergency vehicle tours are planned, along with free Hands-only CPR instruction, a disc jockey, bounce houses by B&J Entertainment, face painting and Kona Ice.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department will be selling food. The Blairsville event is sponsored by Tri-Star Motors.
