IUP Cadets offer coloring fun (copy)

Among things that happened at the 2022 National Night Out in Indiana was this manning of a booth by members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy’s Cadet Class 91. Class President David Twidwell, of New Kensington, watched as Cadets Robert Stahl, of Clymer, and Jayee Burge, of Philipsburg, guided John Foster, 6, and his sister Anna, 4. Behind Burge is John and Anna’s mother, Megan Foster, of Indiana.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

National Night Out is coming once again — for most participants, it will happen Tuesday night, while for others it could be delayed as late as Aug. 24, when Blairsville has its night out.

It is the 40th year for National Night Out, in which millions of neighbors will take part across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. It is an event that promotes police-community partnerships.