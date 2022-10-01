Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Let us remember that worship isn’t an event to attend and watch. It is a lifestyle to be lived.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Luke 17:5-10 and II Timothy 1:1-14.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s World Communion worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Be An Encourager,” based on Acts 9:19b-28.
The Chancel Choir will provide special music including the offertory anthem: “He’s Got the Whole World/This is My Father’s World,” and Communion anthem: “Awake My Heart.” The choir will be accompanied by organist Roberta Jones on piano.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Trust.” Scripture focus will be Exodus 12:31-39.
Sunday is World Communion Sunday. All are welcome.
o o o
All are welcome to worship at the Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, on World Communion Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Isaiah 55 and 1 Corinthians 11:23-26, and the sermon is titled “Sunday Dinner.”
The peace offering will be received in worship with Crete’s local share (40 percent) going to the Alice Paul House, a domestic violence shelter in Indiana.
Lily Carone and the choir will sing.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. The birth of Moses in Exodus is the topic.
The Youth Group meets after worship.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Rev. Katie Ward Stear will retire after 40 years of service as a minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA. In her 35 years in the Presbytery of Kiskiminetas, she pastored the Plumville, Black Lick and Jacksonville churches, with 17 years at Crete Presbyterian Church. She supplied the pulpit and moderates several area churches. A celebration dinner is planned for November at Crete Church.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Finding and Living Out Your Calling,” based on 2 Timothy 1:1-14, will be given by Barb Reinard.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, and both services will include the Sacrament of Communion.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series based on the E. Stanley Jones book, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person.” His message is “Ambassadors for the Kingdom,” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:16-20.
Mr. Gail Hinton will play the guitar and provide the gathering music. The Chancel Choir will sing “Lord, I Know I’ve Been Changed.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday school for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series and small group book study, “The Unshakable Kingdom”: Oct. 9, “The Kingdom’s Blessing (pages 213-261); and Oct. 16, “Five Conclusions on the Unshakable Kingdom and Unchanging Person” (pages 361-394). The message on Oct. 23 is “The Cheerful Farmer.” “The Always God” series begins Oct. 30.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about communion.
Scripture is Luke 22:14-20.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Faithful Martyr.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 9.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m., with the message “Weary with Disappointment.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon is “Show Us How to Increase Our Faith.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Change of date for Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will need to reschedule the day which the public may come to the church to participate in prayer and meditation as they walk the Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the Evangelism Committee has rescheduled the Sept. 26 date to Monday due to a scheduling conflict. The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as the last Monday of the month, which is Oct. 31.
Please be reminded that the Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and that the walk is to be completed in stocking feet since it is made on canvas material. Everyone is welcome regardless of your religious affiliation.
Online Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday school lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues his Brown Bag Lunch Bible study.
The study will focus on Revelation. This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions may be answered by calling the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Community music festival
BLAIRSVILLE — Hopewell United Methodist Church, 150 Hopewell Church Road, will host a community music festival featuring Waymasters gospel group from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Join Hopewell for an evening of great music and a hymn sing. Pattersons Country Cookin food truck will be on site.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, desserts and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Fall harvest celebration
BLAIRSVILLE — Hopewell United Methodist Church, 150 Hopewell Church Road, will hold a fall harvest celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be an inflatable obstacle course, rock wall, mechanical bull, tattoo artist, balloon artist, hayrides, music, bingo, bake sale, funnel cakes and Pattersons Country Cookin food truck.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Baker’s presentation will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvation message very clearly and plainly.
She has presented portrayals throughout the United States and Mexico, to all denominations, venues, fills pulpits, and ministers at retreats.
In the presentation, Martha gets disgusted with Mary for not helping. This portrayal describes many of Jesus’ miracles and ministries. People will be challenged to get their life prioritized. Who comes first, Christ or our earthly cares and busyness?
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering at 9 a.m. in the church basement with light refreshments; regular worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience.
A love offering will be received for Baker.
For more information, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp@comcast.net.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.