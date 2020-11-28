Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Services canceled
Curry Run Church on Route 422 near Shelocta has canceled services until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 7:1-16, “And He Will Be Called … Wonderful Counselor.” Isaiah ministered in a time, like ours today, of darkness. He looks at the world and he sees so much darkness (Look at 8:16-20?). Darkness in the world; darkness in the government; darkness in the spiritual realm. But a light is to come.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are I Corinthians 1:3-9 and Mark 13:24-37.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “This Place is a Mess,” is based on Isaiah 64:1-9.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Presbyterian Church of Plumville will hold in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, the first Sunday in Advent.
The Rev. Jackie Greene will lead worship. Sunday school will be at 9:45 a.m.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Spaghetti dinner
CHERRY TREE — Pine Grove Church of God is having a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The meal is takeout only. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children age 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Guest speaker
Nick “The Greek” Pirovolos will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Pirovolos went from a scrappy immigrant boy to a fearless underworld criminal. He terrorized the towns and cities he roamed as a hitman, thief and drug addict. As a result of his life choices, he ended up in the Ohio State Penitentiary in Mansfield.
In February 1972, an old bullet wound complication brought him face-to-face with death. Pirovolos was in the intensive care unit of the penitentiary, and he was scheduled for an operation. The operation was given little chance of success.
A fellow inmate led Pirovolos to Jesus Christ and, right then, God instantly and miraculously healed Pirovolos.
In 1973, while still incarcerated, Pirovolos started Inside-Out Prison Ministries. Since his release from prison, he has dedicated his life ministering the gospel to inmates across the United States.
Pirovolos has appeared on Trinity Broadcasting Network, “700 Club,” “100 Huntley Street” and many other Christian stations in the United States and other countries.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com or call (724) 465-9911.
Christmas nut roll sale
HOMER CITY — The annual Christmas nut roll sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City.
Varieties include nut, apricot, poppy seed and apricot/nut rolls. The cost is $12 each.
Orders must be received by Tuesday by contacting Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673. Please leave a message or text, along with your name, phone number and your order.
A limited number of rolls are being made this year so please order early. Also, COVID-19 precautions will be followed. When picking up orders, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Arts and crafts festival canceled
The Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Indiana Church of the Brethren in White Township, has been canceled.
December ready-to-eat meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat baked chicken meals for Saturday, Dec. 5, at a cost of $10 per meal. The ready-to-eat meal consists of oven-baked chicken, penne with Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert.
Ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Orders must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday.
Women’s Christmas Tea
Since the community can’t be together this year, members of Ambrose Baptist Church didn’t want to miss seeing everyone and will offer its annual Women’s Christmas Tea as a drive-thru event this year.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church, 22 Georgeville Road, Marion Center.
Gift bags will contain a homemade ornament, a devotional book, snack and, of course, tea.
For those who would like to participate, the church will collect items for the Visiting Nurse Association.
Monetary donations will be accepted, as well as items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements and toiletries.