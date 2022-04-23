Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
An author wrote: “these push-and-pull times are also a part of the natural rhythms of life!” When things aren’t going our way, it helps to remember that God’s glorious plan includes all these things: schedules and disruptions, pleasures and disappointments, victories and defeats.
And in the midst of it all, He (the Risen One) is changeless and never fails. Join our worship and continue to claim the promises that are ours.
Our worship will include music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship. The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 1:4-8 and Acts 5:27-32.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “A Loyal Disciple,” based on Psalm 150 and John 20:19-31. There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir. Nursery service is available during the service. A congregational meeting will follow the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Series on the Book of Revelation — Part One: A Warrior Lamb.” Scripture focus will be Revelation 1:4-8.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m.
Elders Gerry Gamble and Vonnie Roser will lead worship.
Scripture is John 20:19-29, and the sermon is titled “What’s Next?”
Lily Carone and the choir will have special music. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on John 20:19-31.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
This Sunday is Senior Recognition Sunday for those graduating from colleges, universities and trade schools. The Rev. Caleb Fugate, our campus pastor, will deliver the morning message titled “Don’t Sit On It.” The scripture lesson is from Acts 8:26-40.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Open Up the Heavens,” “Your Love Never Fails,” “Holy Spirit” and “Build My Life.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https:// tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
May 1 is Communion Sunday, and Pastor Bill Blair returns with his message, “Engage”; May 8, The Mother’s Day message is “Empower”; May 15, “Expand”; and May 22, “Vision.”
Brad Lauster, a beloved former pastor of Grace Church, will lead the seminar “The Unshakable and the Unchanging Person.” Community members are invited to join parishioners in Fellowship Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20 and starting at 8 a.m. May 21 with a continental breakfast; sessions will follow from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday as it continues its Easter celebration.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “On the Way to Emmaus.” Scripture is Luke 24:13-35.
o o o
MARION CENTER — The Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Courageously Strong,” with Scripture focus on Joshua 1:1-9.
Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “Holy Fun!”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “The Start of a Great Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 23. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Jesus Christ, The Word of God.”
The message for the month of April is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold worship services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will be preaching “Service Or Serve Us?” Everyone is welcome.
Prophetic series continues
The coming judgments, in prophecy, will be the subject Sunday at Bible Baptist Church. The weeklong series of what transpired each day from Palm Sunday through Easter are available on Facebook under the James McCaulley profile.
There are resurrections ahead, based on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Then there will be various judgments to come. It is of the utmost importance that people face the reality, that one day everyone will face God in judgment. All messages are always based on, and supported by, the Bible. The Bible, as God’s Word, is infallible, and is the final word of authority.
The pastor and church family extend an invitation to the public to join in fellowship and Bible study each Sunday.
Worship service begins at 11 a.m. The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township, and information can be obtained by calling (724) 349-3557.
Hymn & Gospel Sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Christ Bible Fellowship, 178 Old Highway 119 South, White Township.
Come to sing; come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be resuming his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There’s a wide variety of sizes ranging from baby to child, and men and women. Everything is free. Come and fill a bag.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.