Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We are called to develop God-given talents and to serve Him with our lives. Join us in song, prayer, and Communion and fellowship this coming Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, Communion and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Construction: Community” based on 1 Corinthians 13:1-7.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones on the piano. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Find in Me” by Elvira M. Hall and Henry Hinnant, and the offertory anthem, “You Are Mine,” arranged by Mark Hayes.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Michele Worzbyt.
Scriptures are Psalm 40:1-11 and1 Corinthians 1:1-9, and the sermon is titled “Give Thanks?”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Psalm 40:1-11.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “Gaining Wisdom with a Healthy Fear of God” with scripture from Proverbs 1:5-7.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem “Give Him Glory” during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. The new adult Sunday School class, “Learning the New Testament Through Videos,” begins Jan. 29. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom”: Jan. 22, “A Wise View of Work”; Jan. 29, “Wisdom with Words”; Feb. 5, “A Vision Larger than Life”; and Feb. 12, “God’s Vision for God’s Family.”
Feb. 19 is Transfiguration Sunday. Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, and a new Lenten sermon series begins Feb. 26.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Non-smoking, Please,” based on 1 Corinthians 3:16-17.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Virtue.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 7:1-29.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will resume with the subject “God is Our Refuge.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Come and You Will See.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Brown Bag Bible Study resumes
BLAIRSVILLE — The midweek Brown Bag Bible Study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, will be resuming on Wednesday at 11:30am.
Smaligo will be leading a discussion on this year’s theme for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The topic for Jan. 25 will be “Wicked Women in the Bible — The Story of Eve.”
Further topics will be announced at a later date. If you have any questions, call Hebron at (724) 459-8920. Everyone is welcome to attend and don’t forget your lunch.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone.
DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare. org.
‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a “Souper Bowl” soup fundraiser for takeout quarts of homemade soup on Feb 11.
Preorders will be taken until Jan. 29. Only pre-orders will be taken, and pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 3 p.m..
Suggested donation is $10 per quart and you may choose from potato, chicken noodle, hot sausage, chili, green pepper, vegetable beef, and ham and bean.
Call (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941. If there is no answer, please leave a message.
Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.
Labyrinth open to the public
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., have announces their Labyrinth will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30.
Utilizing the prayer walk gives one an opportunity to quiet their mind while focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. Labyrinth walking is a unique experience in the form of active meditation.
Hebron invites all to come and participate. It can be a calming experience, allowing participants to clarify their thoughts, which can be difficult to achieve in our busy lives.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First UMC will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.
The cost of the meal is $13. Reservations can be made until Monday, Feb. 6. Contact the church office at (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Soup sales
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First UMC is holding a soup sale; pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, at the church.
Cost is $9 a quart, and the choices are chili, chicken noodle and minestrone; all are homemade.
Orders will be taken from Sunday through Jan. 29.
To order, call Linda Bertres at (724) 254-9357 or the church office at (724) 397-5517.
o o o
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will hold a soup sale just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Preorders will be taken until Thursday, Feb. 9, for homemade vegetable beef, chicken noodle and ham and bean soup by the quart. Homemade snacks (original, sweet and Muddie Buddies) will be available for preorders of two cups per bag.
Pickup time is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the outreach center located at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
For more information or to place an order, contact the church office by Thursday, Feb. 9, at (724) 463-0420.
GriefShare
Grace Methodist Church is hosting a new GriefShare group that will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 15 in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join. We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together. Register online at griefshare.org.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffack ler@yahoo.com for more information to register.