Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
Great things are done when we and God meet our mountains together.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ezekiel 37:1-14 and John 11:1-45.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the fifth Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Come to the Table: Our Excuses Accuse Us” based on Luke 14:15-24.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Lenten Carol” by Marc Robinson, and the offertory anthem, “My Song in the Night (O Come to the Garden)” by Paul J. Christiansen.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Palm Sunday, April 2, the youths will be reading scripture and singing.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Kyle Rishell.
Scripture is John 11:1-45.
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Giving Up Meanness and Aggressiveness,” is based on Proverbs 3:3-4.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life.” His message this week is “Giving Up Selfishness” with scripture from Philippians 2:3-4.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “What Love Is This.” The Agape Bells will play “How Deep the Father’s Love for Us.” Some of the bell ringers will be using a special technique called “singing bells” where they rub a dowel rod on the rim of a bell and it makes the bell “sing.” This song is especially lovely, and fitting for the Lenten season. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen meets in Room 205, Live Wire meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life” continues through Easter Sunday: Palm Sunday, April 2, “Giving Up Negativity for Positive Thinking”; and Easter Sunday, April 9, “There’s Always Tomorrow.” The next four-week series will be “Plant, Grow, Prune and Harvest.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Mollie Landman will be preaching.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Randy Stear.
The sermon is “No Longer Dead.”
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “God’s Plan for Peace.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 17:14-18:25.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of messages will continue called “Songs of The Saints.” The message will be “Directions for Singing.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites the public to join its worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Jerry Young.
Zoom services are also available; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for events and daily spiritual messages.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Do You Believe in Jesus?”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Perspectives on the Cross
March 29 offers the sixth and final Lenten service at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana.
These services of evening prayer focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Each week offers prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from Calvary’s choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
This Wednesday evening Lenten worship service begins at 7 p.m. Plan to join Calvary for this meaningful time of readiness. Arrive early at 6 p.m. and walk the Labyrinth growing your spiritual journey with God.
Midweek Lenten services
Beginning March 1, midweek Lenten services will take place at Zion Lutheran Church every Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will be held in the office area.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will continue at 7 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy. Maybe to know you is to love you.
These studies are open to all who have an interest in attending. The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron members extend a warm welcome to all. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Spring Fest
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, is holding a brand new event: its first-ever Spring Fest from noon to 4 p.m. April 1.
Come enjoy a very special “Journey to the Cross” experience for all ages. There will still be an egg hunt for the kids, but there also will be food, inflatables, crafts, egg hunt and much more for the entire family to enjoy.
Everyone invite one or more to feel a sense of joy and belonging together.
Craft fair
COMMODORE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286, will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch for purchase.
Applications for crafters are still being accepted.
For more information, call (724) 254-1350.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — A chicken and waffles buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu includes waffles, chicken in gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, noodles, baked pineapple, broccoli and cauliflower salad, coleslaw, green beans, corn, beverages and dessert.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Roll and pascha sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, is taking orders for nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls and pascha.
Orders will be accepted until Saturday, April 1. To order, please call (724) 910-4697.
Holy Week and Easter services
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will hold the following Holy Week and Easter services:
• Palm Sunday, April 1, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
• Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (there is no music at the 8 a.m. service)
o o o
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will have a Maundy Thursday service with Communion at 7 p.m. April 6. The Easter sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 9 with a continental breakfast following the service. The traditional Easter service will be at 11 a.m.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 6.
Pastor Will Pinos will share highlights of his recent trip to Israel, and there will be acoustic worship music and Holy Communion. On Good Friday, April 7, Grace Church will have a traditional service at 7 p.m. to commemorate Christ’s sacrifice on the cross.
The pastors of Grace Church will hold a Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park at the large pavilion near the water. Two Easter services will be held in the sanctuary: 9 a.m. traditional service and 11 a.m. contemporary service. Please join Grace Church under the steeple.
o o o
Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold services at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday and at 10:30 Easter Sunday with Pastor Doug Snyder.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
LuAnne Baker will have a special biblical presentation, “Mrs. Noah.” Baker brings biblical women to life using costume and storytelling.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 29 by calling Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite teacup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Crafters are needed for the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.