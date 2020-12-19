Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Online worship services
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will not be meeting in person from Sunday through Jan. 3. You can join us on Zoom or on our website, www.sheloctapc.com.
Worship services
CHERRY TREE — Calvary Evangelical Church, Sylvis Road, will be holding its Christmas services Sunday.
The children and youth program focusing on the Christmas Star will be at 10 a.m. The worship service will follow at 11 a.m. The Christmas cantata, “The Road to Bethlehem” by Lloyd Larson, will be presented at the 7 p.m. service.
Pastor Pearsall and congregation invite you to come and share in this special day celebrating Christ’s birth.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Scripture: Isaiah 9:1-7, “And He Will Be Called … Prince of Peace.”
There is a need for peace — this has been true since the fall. The Messiah will bring “shalom” into the broken world. Through reconciliation; through healing; through beating “swords into plowshares” (2:4); through his blood. (Isaiah 53:5)
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled “Waiting for Christmas,” based on 2 Samuel 7:1-16 and Luke 1:26-38.
Everyone is invited to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Scripture is Luke 1:26-38.
Our Christmas Choir will present several selections during the service that have been pre-recorded.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Waiting on the Threshold,” is based on Luke 1:46b-51.
Christmas week of services
Pastor Joshua Webb and the congregation of Christ Bible Fellowship church is inviting the public to join them for a Christmas week of services, “Home to Jesus for the Holidays.” The services run nightly at 7 p.m. as follows:
• Saturday, Dec. 19: LuAnn Baker, theatrical presentation
• Sunday, Dec. 20: Missionary the Rev. Larry Mininger speaking
• Monday: Mitch Tepper speaking
• Tuesday: The Rev. Scott Kifer speaking
• Wednesday: Randy Quinn, music ministry
• Thursday: The Rev. Walt Marr, theatrical presentation
A free will offering will be received each evening. Due to the coronavirus, we ask that those who are able to please wear a mask.
The church is located at 178 Old Route 119 South, White Township. For questions, please call (724) 465-2997; feel free to leave a message.
Ready-to-eat pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Jan. 9, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal includes two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Orders will be taken for homemade stuffed pepper soup, which will be available for $6 a quart.
Soup and ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Orders for meals and soup must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Jan. 4, or check out our Facebook page.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler at the church office at (724) 463-0420 with questions or for more information.