Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
Alverda Christian Church is a caring church with a biblical purpose.
Join us. Intensify your faith in God.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Luke 10:38-42 and Colossians 1:15-28.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
Betsy DeGory will preach. Her sermon, “Return from Exile,” is based on Luke 15:11-32.
Sabrina Long will sing the Anthem Solo along with music from the organ and Chancel choir.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Putting the Best in Your Basket.” Scripture focus will be Amos 8:1-12.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with Elders Gerry Gamble and Vonnie Roser.
Scripture is Genesis 4:1-15, and the sermon is titled “Warning! Do Not Follow the Ways of Cain!”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
All are welcome.
Crete is collecting school supplies and checks for Indiana County’s Back to School Bash, groceries and checks for Love Basket on Sunday.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Colossians 1:15-28.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “God Won’t Put More on You Than You Can Bear,” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 1:3-11.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will feature a trumpet trio. Paul Rode, Ray Winstead, and Rick St. Clair will play “A New Name In Glory” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Overcome,” “Chain Breaker,” “See A Victory” and “Death Arrested.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle Eisenhuth will preach about why Jesus literally rose from the grave. Scripture is 1 Corinthians 15:12-22.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Marion Center Community Park.
The sermon title is “Be the Light.” Glenda Mears will be preaching.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “The Word of God for Today.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 1:4-11. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Jesus Brings Peace.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Great Commandment.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Roast pork and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, will hold a roast pork and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
Cost is $12 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The dinner is drive-thru, takeout only. The next dinner is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Kids and Youth Summer Camp
CHERRY TREE — The members of Lighthouse Morningstar Church has introduced its 2022 Kids and Youth Summer Camp.
It will be held at the main campus in Cherry Tree Monday through Friday.
Kids from all over the area are welcome to come have a good time. The age limit is kids 4 to 17 up to seniors in high school.
Lots of food and fun are provided at no charge. Come and have a good time, learn about Jesus, play games and make new friends.
If your young ones need transportation, please call (814) 948-5765 or (724) 599-9058. The church will come get them at no charge. Do call ahead so the appropriate plans can be made.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be starting a new Brown Bag Lunch Bible study in August.
The study will focus on Revelation. This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions may be answered by calling the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church Sunday, July 24. The large red brick church is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, between Willet and Five Points.
Baker’s presentation on this day “will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvations message very clearly and plainly. Mrs. Noah talks to the congregation from a ‘woman’s point of view’ of building the ark, gathering the animals and living in the ark during the flood.”
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering in the church basement at 9 a.m. with light refreshments; regular worship will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience. A love offering will be received for Baker; non-perishable food items are also being collected for the Love Basket (Indiana). Any questions, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp@comcast.net.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — The Burnside Camp Meeting will take place from Friday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 5, at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
The service times are 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Meals will be available.
Vacation Bible School
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The theme is “Jesus the Son of God.”
For more information, contact Mona Branan at (724) 397-8171 or Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
o o o
DERRY — A summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS will be hosted at Derry First UMC from 6 to 8:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
At Monumental, kids will celebrate God’s greatness. They participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats and dinner, experience awesome Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and make fun crafts they’ll take home and play with all summer long.
Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.
Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this celebration and watch Spotlight Video at 8:10 p.m. each day.
Kids at Monumental VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies to students in the Derry Area School District in the way of monetary donations or notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, etc. These items will be donated as part of Derry First UMC’s “back-to-school” program.
Monumental VBS is for kids age 3 through completed sixth grade. Dinner is provided.
For more information, call (724) 694-8333.
o o o
The public is invited to Indiana Gospel Hall’s 2022 Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. daily July 25-29.
The Speaker is Bill Seale, of Indiana.
The theme, “No Greater Love,” will include stories of sacrifice and substitution.
There will be crafts, games, snacks and fun each night. The event is free; no collections.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the week, and there will be a picnic on Saturday, July 30 for all who come.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Bethany Chapel Church, 1003 Manor St., will hold Vacation Bible School for children age 3 to 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 28-30.
There will be Bible stories, games, crafts, lunch and music.
On the final day, Sunday, July 31, there will be a picnic following the morning service at the pavilion. The church Service is at 10:15 a.m.
There will be Bible stories, games, crafts, lunch and music.
For more information or to register, call (724) 397-2071.
o o o
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, will hold “Truerassic Park” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1-5.
There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks and crafts. The event is free.
For more information, call (814) 743-5532.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.
o o o
Harmony United Presbyterian Church will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mission: Deep Sea!” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Registration is encouraged to order T-shirts at mworzbyt@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
The Ladies’ Ministry of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Gently used items — clothing, home décor, glassware, pictures/frames, furniture, books, children’s toys, games, holiday decorations and more will be offered for sale at reasonable prices.
Hot dogs, haluski, funnel cakes, bottled water, lemonade and pop will be for sale as well as bake sale items. Restrooms are available.
200th anniversary celebration
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold an open house in celebration of its 200th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, during the community Knotweed Festival.
The open house will include: a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.
Church picnic/Men with Mixers auction
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold a church picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending can bring a dish to share.
The Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.