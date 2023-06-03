Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember: God asks for no credentials — He accepts us with our flaws, asking only that if we are ready to follow where He leads.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 1:1- 2:4a and Matthew 28:16-20. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Trinity Sunday Communion worship at 11 a.m.
Pastor Daniel Little’s sermon, “A Theological Doctrine,” will be based on Psalm 29, Ephesians 2:11-20 and Matthew 28:16-20. The choir will lead the congregation in singing the Communion anthem, “The Sacred Feast,” and the offertory anthem, “Festival Doxology.”
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Calvary is hiring a part-time nursery caregiver. For details, visit calvarychurchpa.com or call (724) 463-9197.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Kyle Rishell.
The sermon is titled “We’ve Got Some Responsibilities.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Matthew 28:16-20 and 2 Corinthians 13:11-13.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes the sermon series, “Devoted.” His message is “Devoted to Communion” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 11:23-29.
At the 9 a.m. service, Betty McCoy will be at the piano for the gathering music and special music. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will deliver the message on June 11, followed by Pastor Howard Greenfield on June 18.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Neil Simpson will be preaching.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “The Qualifications for a Pastor.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 26:1-30.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Thomas.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes Jerry Young as guest minister Sunday. Services begin at 10 a.m.
Holy Communion will be observed.
The service is also available on Zoom; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for login information.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for a daily inspiration message and updates to church activities.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Jesus Said, ‘Go!’”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month this summer, June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Vacation Bible School
HOME — Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, will host “Mission Impossible VBS” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be classes for 4 years of age through fifth grade, a sixth- to 12th-grade teen class and an adult class, which features a different teacher each night and a craft.
Everyone is welcome at this free event. Questions can be directed to (724) 397-2080.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Keepers of the Kingdom,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-16, with a final program at 7 p.m. June 16.
The theme verse is Psalm 119:160. This event is for children and youths age 3 to grade 12.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish invites the community to its 2023 Vacation Bible School, “Lava Lava Luau: Controlling Our Emotions,” scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-23 at Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St.
There will be fun, music, crafts, games and snacks for all children pre-K through sixth grade.
To register, call (724) 459-6155, email firstumcblairsville@gmail.com or visit Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish on Facebook.
Guest speaker
Former MLB pitcher, cancer survivor and author Dave Dravecky will be a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, under the steeple at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Dravecky pitched seven years in Major League Baseball, playing as an All-Star and in two pennant races.
In 1988, he was diagnosed with cancer and had half of the deltoid muscle in his pitching arm removed. Dravecky came back to pitch again the following year, with a 4-3 win for the San Francisco Giants. Five days later in Montreal, Dravecky threw “the pitch that could be heard around the world,” as his arm split in two in mid-throw.
The public is invited to this free event.
