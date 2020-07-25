Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish has resumed worship services: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Linda Schaeffer.
There will be no children’s time or Sunday school and social distancing will be observed.
Each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
If you have any symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, please remain at home — if you have any fear of coming together due to the possibility of either giving the virus to someone or catching it from someone, you will not be thought less of for not attending worship service.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-person and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures will be Matthew 13:31-33 and 44-52 and Romans 8:26-39.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house.
The online service can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township, will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday for worship.
Every one is asked to use their own discretion in attending in light of the continuing virus. Pastor Jim McCaulley will be sharing a message on “The Ten Commandments.” The message will post on Facebook, as will the pastor’s daily devotionals.
For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., is holding in-person services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. There currently is no Sunday school.
Masks are required to be worn.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet: worship with the Rev. Katelyn Hendrickson, 10 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Guest speaker
Pastor Ron Lemon will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township.
In July 1999, Lemon founded Koinonia Christian Fellowship of Frewsburg, N.Y. Koinonia Christian Fellowship is a full gospel, Bible-preaching church.
Lemon serves as one of 12 pastoral overseers of Calvary Ministries International Global in Fort Wayne, Ind. He has also served as a New York legislator in Chautauqua County.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Harvest Jamboree
The Harvest Jamboree at the Dayton Fairgrounds will take place through Sunday.
Come for certain events, spend the entire day or camp with us the entire weekend.
There will be live music (Building 429, Echo Valley Band, Carpenter Ants and the Harvest Worship Band), a 5K/10K fun run/walk, pony rides, pig roast, church service and a huge fireworks show.
Also available for the kids will be crafts, pony rides, inflatables, sprinkler/water park and much, much more.
Visit harvestpa.org/jamboree to reserve your camping spot, sign up for the 5K/10K fun/run walk or purchase tickets for the Building 429 concert. For a schedule of events, visit harvestpa.org/jamboree.
Love Basket donations
The Love Basket, a nonprofit, all-volunteer emergency food assistance program for Indiana County, is sponsoring a midyear church food drive to restock its shelves.
Area churches and individuals are invited to participate this weekend by collecting nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and meat, cereal and peanut butter are especially needed.
The items may then be delivered to the Love Basket warehouse in the Church of Christ, 225 East Pike, White Township, between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Alternate arrangements can be made as necessary.
All food is distributed through Indiana County churches.
For more information, call (724) 349-3787.
Ice cream party
Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, will host an ice cream party from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Entertainment will be provided with guitar music and storytelling. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Free dairy products
Aware that people are experiencing a difficult time meeting their needs, Harvest Community Church in conjunction with Marburger Dairy, USDA Food & Drug Administration, local dairy producers and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief would like to help people in the community.
Harvest will be handing out boxes of free dairy products at noon Tuesday at the Dayton fairgrounds and 12:30 p.m. on North Seventh Street, Indiana.
One dairy unit per family, please. All distributions will be non-contact; drive up and boxes will be loaded in your trunk. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with the exception of the Dayton site, where registration is required. Register at harvestpa.org/milk2020.
For more information, visit harvestpa.org or call the church office at (724) 548-5643.
Giveaway postponed
Kinport Assembly of God’s annual Back To School Giveaway, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The new date has yet to be determined. Please check the church’s website and Facebook page for any updated information concerning this event.
Basket raffle
CLYMER — Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., will have its annual outdoor basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
You will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.