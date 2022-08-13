Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation and participate in music, Communion, prayer requests, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
One writer has said if we want to direct and improve our lives, we must take control or our consistent actions. It is not what we do occasionally that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently.
Let us work on being more consistent in our worship. Be an example.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Luke 12:49-56 and Isaiah 5:1-7.
Special music will be provided by Adam Loucks.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Doing Your Best,” based on 2 Timothy 4:1-8, 16-18.
The anthem will feature Ashlee Steiner, soloist, with Tristan Cumberledge, bass guitar, and Susan Wheatley at the piano.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Fire, Clouds, and Water.” Scripture focus will be Luke 12:49-56 and Hebrews 11:29-12:2.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 148 and Numbers 22:21-34, and the sermon is titled “Don’t Blame the Donkey!”
Lily Carone and the choir will have special music celebrating all God’s creatures great and small.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Luke 12:49-56.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature a solo by Lon Lowman, “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Relentless,” “Forever Reign,” “So Will I (100 Billion X)” and “Build My Life.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: Aug. 21, “We Are All God’s Children”; Aug. 28, “Let Your Conscience be Your Guide”; and the series concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with “Moderation in All Things.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about the authority of the Bible. Scripture is 2 Timothy 3:16-17.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Reduced Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah Chapter 3. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Eyes, Ears, Hands and Mouth.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Hymn sings
CHERRY TREE — The Indiana/Cambria County hymn and gospel sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Church of God, 104 Lewis Road.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
Heart of Grace Ministry, 184 Route 119 N., White Township, will hold a hymn sing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
All singers and musicians welcome. Let’s make a joyful noise unto the Lord.
For more information, call (724) 968-7143.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be starting a new Brown Bag Lunch Bible study in August.
The study will focus on Revelation. This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions may be answered by calling the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Summer lunchbox program
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to host a free drive-thru summer lunchbox program.
This program is available to all Indiana County residents with at least one child 18 years of age or younger. Each family will receive a food box with food staples, snacks, meal kits and recipe.
Stop by the church parking lot on the following Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.
This will be distributed in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Basket raffle
CLYMER — A basket raffle will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Church of the Resurrection social hall, 349 Morris St.
Drawing will start at 5 p.m. Cost is 20 tickets for $5, which includes four bonus tickets this year only.
Ethnic and picnic food will be served. Win a cake at the cake wheel and play corn hole. Come and enjoy the day.
Church picnic/Men with Mixers auction
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold a church picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending can bring a dish to share.
The Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger.
Rummage sale
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will host an “Extreme Bargain Rummage Sale #2” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the church basement.
There will be glass figurines, books, clothing, kitchen items, holiday decorations, picture frames, etc.; all items will be priced at 10 cents each or fill a bag for $1.
Bag meals will be available for $2.50 — hot dog/bun, chips, pop and a cookie. Come one, come all.
Harmony grove members extend a big thank you to everyone who helped with, shopped and/or donated to the Aug. 6 rummage sale.
Zion Food Pantry’s last call
On Saturday, Aug. 20, between 10 a.m. and noon, Zion Lutheran Church’s Food Pantry will make its final distribution at the church at Sixth and Church streets. The pantry is closing after more than 25 years of serving the entire community.
At its peak, the Food Pantry served 120-130 families a month. In later years, freshly harvested produce was supplied by the Indiana Community Garden to augment the pantry’s grocery items. The IUP Sociology Department also worked with the garden to supply vegetable seedlings to Food Pantry families.
Closed for several months during the COVID pandemic, the pantry resumed operation on a monthly schedule, first as a drive-thru and currently as a walk-through. On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food.
Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
Food remaining on the pantry’s shelves after the closing will be given to the Chevy Chase Center and the IUP Lutheran Campus Center food pantry.
Anniversary Mass
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux is celebrating its 175th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Bishop Kulick will be at the 11 a.m. Mass.
End of summer bash/ basket raffle
Our Lady of the Assumption parish will have an end of summer celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Lucerne site.
Music will be provided by the PA Express. A variety of ethnic foods will be sold including halupki, haluski, kielbasa and meatball sandwiches. There will be a basket raffle, bingo and other raffles available.
All are welcome.
Chicken and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, will hold a chicken and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, Aug. 21.
Cost is $12 per person and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner is Sept. 18.
School blessings
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be blessing students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff on Sunday, Aug. 21, as they prepare for a new school year.
All are welcome to come to the 10:45 a.m. worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. A special token will be given to each participant to remind them that Jesus is always by their side and that members of Hebron will be thinking of them as they embark on a new school adventure.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.