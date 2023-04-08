Revival
Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township, will hold revival services at 7 p.m. April 12-15 and at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
The Rev. Larry and Tamla Leckrone are commissioned song evangelist and tenured evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene.
For more information, contact Pastor Perry at (317) 464-7005.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This month’s offering is ham and bean with dumplings.
This event is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
Fundraiser
SALTSBURG — The Saltsburg Presbyterian Church Youth Group will hold a fundraiser for the East Palestine train derailment victims from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the church, 517 Salt St.
All proceeds will be going to Pennsylvania and Ohio communities affected by the disaster. Activities will include a basket auction, bake sale, food and 50/50.
Basket and baked good donations would be appreciated.
Organizers also are collecting items for those in need: cases of bottled water, plastic silverware, cups, paper towels, canned food, masks, gloves and individual room air purifiers.
For more information, call or text Mario at (724) 454-7778 or Jann at (724) 822-7139.
Church membership class
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold a church membership class at 9:30 a.m. April 16.
There will be fellowship time on April 16 after the 11 a.m. service to celebrate the unveiling of the new remodeled Upper Room. Please join Calvary to enjoy some refreshments and see the completely transformed Youth Room.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church. If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — A new focus for Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study begins April 19 with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10. A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow. There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event.
Seating is limited. This event is free.