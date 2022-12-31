Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online New Year’s Day worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Hebrews 2:10-18 and Matthew 2:13-23.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join its New Year’s Day Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Dick Cassel will continue the seasonal celebration by leading us in the Epiphany service of lessons and carols. Traditional Christmas hymns will be part of the service, with the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones providing additional music. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “The Work of Christmas” by Dan Forrest.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 63:7-9.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, and both services will include the Sacrament of Communion.
Pastor Bill Blair will start the new sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “The Wisemen’s Vision” with scripture from Matthew 2:1-10.
Debra McCormick will play the organ and provide the gathering music at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The special music will be a solo, “I Wonder As I Wander” by Bill Taylor.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service and worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Vision and Wisdom”: Jan. 8, “Jesus’ Early Wisdom”; Jan. 15, “Wisdom from a Healthy Fear of God”; Jan. 22, “A Wise View of Work”; Jan. 29, “Wisdom with Words”; Feb. 5, “A Vision Larger than Life”; and Feb. 12, “God’s Vision for God’s Family.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on holiness based on 1 Peter 1:13-21.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A New You in the New Year.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 5:1-48.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will resume with the subject “God is Our Provider.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
New Year’s service
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will greet in the new year at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation will also celebrate the coming of the wise men as they came to visit the Christ child. Hebron prays that this may this be a year of love and grace for you and your family.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group will meet on Thursdays starting Jan. 5 in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First UMC’s January Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10.
This is a free Lunch. Join us for good food and great conversation. A free will offering will be collected.
GriefShare
Grace Methodist Church is hosting a new GriefShare group that will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 15 in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join. We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together. Register online at griefshare.org.