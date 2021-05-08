Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I John 5:1-6 and John 15:9-17.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ruth 1:12-19 and Luke 1:31-38. Elder Vonnie Roser has the message “A Day to Celebrate Women.” Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg will have special music. All are welcome. The church is following health guidelines.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. from or near the church parking lot. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and the youth group meets at noon.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healing Low Self-Esteem (Part 1),” with scripture from 1 John 2:12-14 and 3:1-2.
The Youth Ministry Council will be installed during the services.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, a duet of Mike McElhaney and Debra Moore will be accompanied by Keith Young, Kathy Chave, and Joel Moore. During the 11 a.m. contemporary service, Pastor Will Pinos will lead the worship music.
Mark your calendar for the Pentecost musical drama, “Heaven Came Down,” in the sanctuary on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 13:1-13, “Messy Church — Here Is Love.” The greatest single attribute of the Christian is love; a love that is from God.
Ordination of ruling elders and commissioning of the Pastor Nominating Committee will take place.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week three of our series in 1 John. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Love in Truth and Action.” Scripture is 1 John 3:16-24.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join them for Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing a five-week series theme on Neighboring. This Sunday’s sermon title is “But I have a very good excuse.” Scripture readings will be from Luke 10:38-42.
All are welcome.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Mother’s Day.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “A Tribute to Mothers.” There will be a gift for the mothers in attendance.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Community Food Pantry returns
After a pause of several pandemic months, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry will resume operation May 15 on a drive-through basis.
Food will be distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon (unless it is gone before that). Participants will stay in their vehicles and drive through the church parking lot at 100 S. Church St.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window at the church’s ADA entrance. Names will not be recorded, but the number of families will be counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks should be worn.
Drivers are asked not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
Spring craft fair
COMMODORE — A spring craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 East.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch.
Masks are optional.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.