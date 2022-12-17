Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, communion and a message from God’s Word and fellowship.
A good time to slow down and invest a few extra hours in quiet reverence.
A candle-lighting service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Invite a friend and join in this time of remembering and praising.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship for the fourth Sunday of Advent with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25. The Christmas Choir will present “Jesus! The Advent of the Messiah.” Guest musicians will be the Blairsville Brass.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the fourth Sunday in Advent worship at 11 a.m. in the refurbished sanctuary.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Gift: Immanuel,” based on Isaiah 7:10-16.
Following the Time for Young Disciples, the Handbell Choir, under the direction Emily Ghorm, will perform “Carol of the Bells” (traditional Ukrainian carol) by Mykolo Leontovich, arranged by Douglas E. Wagner. Additional music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Rejoice! Rejoice, Believers!” arranged by Benjamin Harlan, and the offertory anthem, “Love is Born” by Katherine K. Davis.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Matt Gress.
Scriptures are Romans: 1:1-7 and Matthew 1: 18-25, and the sermon is titled “God’s Promise.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 7:10-16.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is the fourth Sunday of Advent when we light the candle of Love.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes “The Always God” series. The message is “God is Always Seeking Intimacy,” with scripture from Isaiah 7:10-16.
The 9 a.m. traditional service will feature the Agape Bells and Children’s Bells, and the Chancel Choir’s anthem is “Breath of Heaven.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service and worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach finding everlasting peace.
Scripture is John 14: 26-29.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Glorious Message.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 4:1-25.
There will be a Christmas candlelight service at 6 p.m.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
Christmas pageant and services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will present its Christmas pageant, “The Legend of the Poinsettia,” under the direction of the Rev. John Smaligo and Kristen Crowe, during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service.
All are welcome. Join Hebron for a cup of coffee and pastry following the program in the large group Sunday School room.
Longest Night service
Grace United Methodist Church will hold a Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church sanctuary, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Grace Church’s Longest Night service is for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one — or any type of loss. For them, the holidays are now different than ever before, and the pain is real. We gather in the midst of our suffering to remember that we are not alone, and that there is reason to hold on to hope.
At this service, attendees will have the time and space to simply be in the present moment, and then encounter the light and peace that Jesus offers to each of us.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group will meet on Thursdays starting Jan. 5 in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.