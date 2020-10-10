Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “God in Our Image,” is based on Exodus 32:1-14.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 Corinthians 3:1-15, “Messy Church — How Firm a Foundation.” The church is built on a firm foundation. What we place on that foundation will be judged.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11
a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Exodus 32:1-14 and Philippians 4:1-9.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is holding services at the following times:
• Connect Church, 2134 Route 22 West, Blairsville: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Connect Kids is open for preschool and elementary-age children during Connect worship (with masks and social distancing).
• Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville: 9:30 a.m. Sunday
• Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St., Blairsville: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
• Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick: 11:10 a.m. Sunday
Sunday School classes are in recess at Hopewell, Blairsville First UMC and Black Lick churches.
Pastor Mark Heckman and Pastor Dawn Krishart are currently preaching a series on The Sermon on the Mount.
Safety guidelines are being followed for in-house worship.
Our online service can be accessed at www.youtube.com/connectblairsville. All are welcome to join us in worship.
Apple butter/cider sale
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church is having an apple butter and apple cider sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Apple butter is $6.50 a quart or $4 for a pint. Apple cider is $6 a gallon or $4 for a half-gallon.
To place an order, call Pastor Ken Branan at (724) 397-8171 or Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
Food also will be available for purchase.
You are welcome to come and help stir apple butter or make cider.
Holupki and pirohi sale
CLYMER — St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 465 Morris St., is holding a holupki and pirohi sale.
Cost is $25 for a pan of cooked and frozen holupki (amount varies), and $7 a dozen for frozen pirohi.
Call (724) 465-9882 to order.
Shoebox drop-off site sought in Punxsutawney area
A church is sought in the Punxsutawney area to partner as an Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off location for the West Central Pennsylvania area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Volunteers collect these gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 to 23, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Because of COVID-19 concerns this year, each location will offer a curbside drop-off option.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Karla Sunderlin, area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456 as soon as possible with the ministry’s deadline fast approaching.
If a drop-off cannot be found in the Punxsutawney area, shoeboxes will have to be taken to the next closest location in Indiana, Purchase Line, DuBois or Curwensville.
Fall fest fundraiser
Heart of Grace Ministry, 184 Route 119 North (at the end of the 119 North bypass), is hosting a fall fest fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
There will be basket raffles, games, prizes and food. Kids age 12 and younger will receive a free hot dog and drink.
For more information, call (724) 968-7143.
Turkey and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township, will hold a turkey and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, Oct. 18.
It is drive-thru takeout only.
Cost is $11 and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, salad, roll and dessert.
This will be the last dinner of 2020.
‘Family-Up’ day
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church will hold a “Family-Up” day on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Following the morning worship service, we will move to the basement for a time of fun, friendship, fellowship and reacquainting.
It will be a day for church family members to “catch up” after being quarantined for a long period of time.
Come and enjoy refreshments and one another.
Drive-thru pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Nov. 7.
Cost is $10 per meal and consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.