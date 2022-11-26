Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, Communion and fellowship.
Remember: Choice, not chance, determines our destiny.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship for the first Sunday of Advent with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 2:1-5 and Matthew 24:36-44.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
We begin Advent waiting, anticipating and reflecting on preparing our hearts for the celebration of Christ’s birth.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Gift: Mary,” based on Luke 1:26-36.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones on the piano. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the Communion anthem, “In the Moment of Remembrance,” by Dale Wood. The choir’s offertory anthem is “Hymn of Advent” by Lloyd Larson.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Matt Gress.
Scriptures are Isaiah 2:1-5 and Romans 13:11-14, and the sermon is titled “Who Must Be Ready and for Whom?”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 2:1-5.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues “The Always God” series. The message is “God is Always Pursuing,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-7.
During the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “O Come to Set Us Free” accompanied by Dave Larko on the piano.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” continues Dec. 4, “God is Always Seeking”; Dec. 11, “God is Always a Source of Joy”; and Dec. 18, “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
Dec. 4 is Music Sunday during the 9 a.m. service; the Christmas Choir will present “The Sound and the Silence” cantata. The pastor’s message will be offered at the 11 a.m. service.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach why we have reasons to hope.
New members will join the church.
Scripture is Lamentations 3:22-33.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “The Coming Savior.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 1:1-25.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. The studies called “Pictures of God in the Psalms” will resume. The message will be “God is Our Creator.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “On Your Mark.”
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Pine Grove Church of God Men’s Group will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, located on Route 240 between Uniontown and Cookport.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 12 and younger and free for children age 5 and younger.
Takeouts available.
The beginning of Advent
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will lead Hebron Lutheran Church as we begin the Advent season during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Hebron will be preparing for the coming of the birth of Christ through lighting of the Advent wreath, scripture and prayers. All are welcome to come and celebrate the Advent season.
Advent midweek studies
BLAIRSVILLE — During the Wednesdays of Advent, Hebron Lutheran Church will hold a midweek study group.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead this group in a study to prepare for Christmas. “A Wonderful Life in Christ,” the very best gift of all, will be the focus of the sessions. Dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
These evening study groups will be taking the place of the midday Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study, which concluded Nov. 16.
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron invite all in studying how our lives are wonderful in Christ.
Zion’s Advent devotions
Beginning Nov. 30, Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church is hosting Advent devotions at 7 p.m.
The sessions continue each of the remaining Wednesdays in Advent: Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. They meet in the church’s office area.
Grit Guys Advent series
As an outshoot of the Promise Keepers, the Indiana Grit Guys will hold a series of Advent meetings each Friday morning in December, starting on Dec. 2.
The lead-off presenter will be well-known civic leader Carson Greene. His topic will be “Getting to know Jesus better!”
This Advent series of four Fridays in December will also include Dr. Richard Carter, Pastor David Schweissing and Pastor Micah McMillen.
These special fellowships for men are produced by The Christian Witness and will be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township. Starting time is 7:30 a.m. Free coffee will be served by Terri of the Eat’n Park staff.
Plan to attend and bring a friend.
Concert
BLAIRSVILLE — The Brass Quintet of the Washington (Pa.) Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., to present a Christmas program.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the congregation welcome all to this holiday program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This hour-long concert will present arrangements of some of your favorite Christmas songs along with others of the season.
This concert is free and open to the public. Invite family and friends to join Hebron in celebrating this holiday season.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at New Life Community Church at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This is a free community dinner, which is held the second Thursday of every month. The featured soup is beef barley.
There also will be live music with local artists.
Christmas cantata
CLYMER — Clymer Area Community Choir welcomes all to its Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Clymer Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth and Hancock streets.
The cantata is free and open to the public. We hope you can join us.
Sounds of the Season
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is holding its second annual “Sounds of the Season” program on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The program begins at 3 p.m. and will last approximately 1 to 1½ hours. Everyone is invited to share in the joy of the season. If you would like to participate, please call (724) 459-6155 to sign up. Several local choirs and a handbell choir are to present several numbers as well as possible guitar/dulcimer music. There is also a short skit and a Christmas reading on the schedule.
Light refreshments also will be available.
Come share the afternoon with the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish as it celebrates the sounds of the season.
Christmas cantata/white gift service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., welcomes all to their special service, The White Gift Service and Cantata, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
The sanctuary is transformed into a beautifully decorated chancel of white as gifts of love are presented for those in need as we celebrate the stewardship of God’s love as we remember the coming of the King of Kings.
The choir, under the direction of Mrs. Charlotte Robertson, will be performing “Tapestry of Light: A Celtic Christmas Celebration” by Joseph M. Martin. This is a joining of traditional carols, primarily from the British Isles, with scripture reading and candle lighting.
We hope you can join in this special evening, and that you may find the joy and peace of Christ.
Music presentation
Approximately 75 elementary and high school students at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy near Willet will present a one-hour program of spiritual and secular music at Harmony Grove Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside.
Their musical performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Everyone is welcome.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — Back by popular demand, Cookies by the Mile will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17, in the social hall of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek Street.
The cost is $8 per dozen, mix and match, with a 6 dozen limit. Many varieties will be available, while supplies last.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Christmas pageant and services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will be presenting its Christmas pageant, under the direction of the Rev. John Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The public is invited to join as Hebron celebrates the holiday season.
In addition, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
We truly would be blessed if the public would come join us as we celebrate the birth of our Lord.
Christmas Eve candlelight services
Four candlelight Christmas Eve services will be held in the Sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services.
On Christmas morning, Grace Church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear their pajamas and adults can wear ugly sweaters.