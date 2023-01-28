Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The more we encourage others, the more we are encouraged. So, encourage yourself; invite someone to join you in worship this week as the congregation meets in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Micah 6:1-8 and I Corinthians 1:18-31.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his “Under Construction” sermon series with “Broken and Beautiful,” based on Matthew 5: 1-11a.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Standing Firm” by Mark Hayes, and the offertory anthem, “Lead Me, Lord” by Samuel Sebastian Wesley and arranged by Fred Bock.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Join Calvary for the continental breakfast, hosted by the hospitality committee at 9:15 a.m. followed by the annual congregational meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
The Feb. 5 service will include a Communion celebration, and Feb. 12 will involve the Scouts from Troop 29 participating in the service. The Feb. 19 service will embrace the rededication of the Sanctuary.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder and Bible storyteller Randy Stear.
The sermon is titled “We All Need Help.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Matthew 5:1-12.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “Wisdom with Words” with scripture from Ephesians 4:25-32.
There will be a presentation in Fellowship Hall at 10:10 a.m. featuring the Fall 2022 Mission Team’s construction projects during their trip to the tornado-stricken area of Mayfield, Ky.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem “How Firm a Foundation” during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. The new adult Sunday School class, “Learning the New Testament Through Videos,” begins Sunday.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom”: Feb. 5, “A Vision Larger than Life”; and Feb. 12, “God’s Vision for God’s Family.”
Feb. 19 is Transfiguration Sunday. Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, and a new Lenten sermon series begins Feb. 26.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Preparing for Swimsuit Season,” based on 1 Timothy 4:7-11.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jackie Greene.
The message is “A Foundation for Life: Patiently Persevere.”
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Knowledge.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 9:36-10:42.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will continue with the subject “God is Our Deliverer.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Jesus Calls Us to a Transformed Life.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a “Souper Bowl” soup fundraiser for takeout quarts of homemade soup on Feb 11.
Preorders will be taken until Sunday. Only preorders will be taken, and pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 3 p.m..
Suggested donation is $10 per quart and you may choose from potato, chicken noodle, hot sausage, chili, green pepper, vegetable beef, and ham and bean.
Call (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941. If there is no answer, please leave a message.
Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.
Labyrinth open to the public
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., have announces their Labyrinth will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Utilizing the prayer walk gives one an opportunity to quiet their mind while focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. Labyrinth walking is a unique experience in the form of active meditation.
Hebron invites all to come and participate. It can be a calming experience, allowing participants to clarify their thoughts, which can be difficult to achieve in our busy lives.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, biscuits, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, baked pineapple, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Soup sales
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First UMC is holding a soup sale; pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, at the church.
Cost is $9 a quart, and the choices are chili, chicken noodle and minestrone; all are homemade.
Orders will be taken through Sunday.
To order, call Linda Bertres at (724) 254-9357 or the church office at (724) 397-5517.
o o o
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will hold a soup sale just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Preorders will be taken until Thursday, Feb. 9, for homemade vegetable beef, chicken noodle and ham and bean soup by the quart. Homemade snacks (original, sweet and Muddie Buddies) will be available for preorders of two cups per bag.
Pickup time is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the outreach center located at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
For more information or to place an order, contact the church office by Thursday, Feb. 9, at (724) 463-0420.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First UMC’s February Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Please note the date change; this is the first Tuesday of the month. This is a free Lunch. Join us for good food and great conversation. A free will offering will be collected.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at New Life Community Church at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This is a free community dinner, which is held the second Thursday of every month. The featured soup is chicken pot pie.
There also will be live music with local artists.
Spaghetti dinner
First Christian Church, Fifth and Water streets in Indiana, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Cost is $10 per meal and includes dinner, salad, bread and dessert.
Eat-in and take-out are available.
Easter egg candy sale
DERRY — The Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Melt-A-Way Easter Egg Candy Sale.
The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half-pound at $8.
There are three flavors available: milk, white or dark chocolate. Eggs can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or by calling the church office at (724) 694-5710.
The church is located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.