Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
There is no greater gift we can give others than the hope of Heaven. Invite someone to attend church with you. Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Corinthians 3:1-9 and Deuteronomy 30:15-20.
The congregation will celebrate Scout Sunday and receive the Souper Bowl of Caring offering.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Scout Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “I Will Do My Best,” based on Philippians 4:4-9 and Colossians 3:12-17.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “He’s Got the Whole World/This Is My Father’s World,” arranged by Joel Raney, and the offertory anthem, “For a Vision of the World” by Carl J. Nygard Jr.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Join Calvary for Transfiguration of the Lord Sunday, Feb. 19, when the congregation celebrates the rededication of the sanctuary. Special music from the Bell Choir and Chancel Choir will enrich the worship.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Jim Irwin.
Scriptures are John 4:4-7 and John 15:9-13, and the sermon is titled “Love.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Moving Forward,” is based on Deuteronomy 30:15-20.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “God’s Vision for God’s Family” with scripture from Ephesians 2:16-22.
It is Scout Sunday and Boy Scout Troop 1011 will participate in the service.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem “The Question” during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. The Chosen Sunday School Class meets in Room 205, the Live Wire class meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208 and recently began a study of the Gospel of John.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair concludes the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom” on Transfiguration Sunday, Feb. 19, with “The Cloud Covered Mountain.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest Preacher Chris Hill will be preaching.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jackie Greene.
The message is “A Foundation of Life: Prayer.”
The Lord’s Supper will be served.
There will be Sunday School for Pre-K through sixth grade.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Patience.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew Chapter 12.
In the 6 p.m. service, a new series of messages will begin called “Songs of The Saints.” The message will be “Passover Songs.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold Sunday services at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Donna Yarnal.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in person, Shelocta Church offers Zoom services as well; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 to obtain the Zoom login information.
The service is downloaded to the website, www.sheloctapc.com, after the church service for those interested. Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for daily inspirational messages.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays led by the Rev. John Smaligo continues through February at Hebron Lutheran Church, studying the Wicked Women of the Bible.
This study is open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First UMC will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.
The cost of the meal is $13. Reservations can be made until Monday. Contact the church office at (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COURAGE and Cancer
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church Streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church.
For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Spaghetti dinner
First Christian Church, Fifth and Water streets in Indiana, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Cost is $10 per meal and includes dinner, salad, bread and dessert.
Eat-in and take-out are available.
Lent and imposition of ashes
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Pastors of Grace Church will be available to offer ashes on your way to or from work beginning at 7 and until 9 a.m., at noon and again at 3 p.m.
Everyone is invited to stop by and, if you wish, you will be able to remain in your car. Imposition of ashes will be on the street outside the Grace Church office at 712 Church St., Indiana.
There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with another opportunity for imposition of ashes.
Grace Church is located at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. The Lenten sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life,” begins Sunday, Feb. 26.
Ash Wednesday services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will lead two Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Hebron Lutheran, 125 N. Liberty St.
The first service will be at noon. This worship is designed for those who may prefer this time or who want to come during the lunch hour and will include the confession, imposition of ashes and the sacrament of Holy Communion.
An evening service will also be held at 7 p.m. Worship will follow the liturgy for Ash Wednesday and includes confession, imposition of ashes, hymns and meditation. All are welcome to attend.
o o o
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, with Communion and imposition of ashes.
o o o
This year, Zion Lutheran Church will join other members of Trinity 3-2-1 in observing Ash Wednesday.
The joint service will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Luther Chapel, Coral. There will be no Ash Wednesday service at Zion this year.
Beginning March 1, midweek Lenten services will take place at Zion every Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will be held in the office area.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will begin at 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy.
This study is open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs, Alfredo sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, stuffed shells or lasagna, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
Takeout is available.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.