Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Christmas cantata
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of 12th and Church streets, Indiana, will present a Christmas cantata, “Christmas Changes Everything,” by Mike Speck at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The cantata will consist of a 22-member choir with live instrumental accompaniment. The children’s choir will be performing.
There will be prelude music featuring handbells, harp, penny whistle, guitars and saxophone.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are welcome but not required.
For more information, contact the Rev. Benjamin Blowers at (724) 463-0475 or (614) 937-9374 or visit www.indianawmc.com.
Online worship service
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will not have in-person worship Sunday. You can watch the service via Zoom or on the church website, www.sheloctapc.com.
Sunday’s “Blue Christmas” service is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be on Zoom and on the website.
Church reopened
Curry Run Church on Route 422 near Shelocta has reopened for worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Worship services
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Deck the Halls,” is based on Isaiah 61:1-4, 8-11.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Isaiah 9:1-7, “And He Will Be Called … Everlasting Father.” Can the Messiah bring us out of the darkness when so many earthly rulers fail? What might his rule and kingdom look like? He will succeed because he will be the Everlasting Father.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Isaiah 61:1-4, 8-11 and John 1:6-8, 19-28.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Christmas week of services
Pastor Joshua Webb and the congregation of Christ Bible Fellowship church is inviting the public to join them for a Christmas week of services, “Home to Jesus for the Holidays.” The services run nightly at 7 p.m. as follows:
• Dec. 19: LuAnn Baker, theatrical presentation
• Dec. 20: Missionary the Rev. Larry Mininger speaking
• Dec. 21: Missionary the Rev. Chuck King speaking
• Dec. 22: The Rev. Scott Kifer speaking
• Dec. 23: Randy Quinn, music ministry
• Dec. 24: The Rev. Walt Marr, theatrical presentation
A free will offering will be received each evening. Due to the coronavirus, we ask that those who are able to please wear a mask. The church is located at 178 Old Route 119 South, White Township. For questions, please call (724) 465-2997; feel free to leave a message.
Ready-to-eat pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Jan. 9, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal includes two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Orders will be taken for homemade stuffed pepper soup, which will be available for $6 a quart.
Soup and ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Orders for meals and soup must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Jan. 4, or check out our Facebook page.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler at the church office at (724) 463-0420 with questions or for more information.